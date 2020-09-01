Three more RICO COVID-19 deaths, virus shows no sign of slowing in Q-C

Local health officials issued a refrain Tuesday, announcing COVID-19-rated causes claimed three more lives in Rock Island County.
Rock Island's death toll from the novel coronavirus increased to 63. All three of the latest victims — a woman in her 60s, another in her 80s, and a man in his 70s — lived in long-term care facilities.
Almost half of those who died of COVID-19-related causes in Rock Island County died in August.
“We know of 31 COVID-19 patients who died in August, including three (Monday),” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our condolences to their loved ones. Many of these residents were living in long-term care facilities. We all must follow public health guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping at least six feet between us and others and washing our hands frequently to keep our most vulnerable residents — and all of us — as safe as possible.”
In addition, Rock Island health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,266. There are 15 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
While the death toll climbed on Illinois' side of the Mississippi River, Scott County health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the county's total to 2,245. The death toll remained at 21.
Scott County Health Department Medical Director Louis Katz emphasized some statistics that showed the spread of COVID-19 has not slowed in the county.
Katz pointed to the county's 14-day moving average of roughly 30 positive cases a day, as well as the 14-day moving average of 7.4 positive rate of those tested. Katz said the latter statistic was "concerning" as schools reopened.
"We would like to see a positive rate of 5 percent or lower," Katz said. "And we simply aren't there yet."
Katz tried to dispel one of the rumors about positive tests and added some information about asymptomatic spread of COVID-19.
"Duplicate positive tests are not reported in the county," Katz said. "We are very careful counting positive tests.
"As far as asymptomatic spread is concerned, we know between 30 to 50 percent of positive infections came from exposure to asymptomatic people who were shedding the virus."
Iowa health officials reported 577 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state's total to 65,397. The death toll is 1,122
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,492 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 39 additional confirmed deaths. The state has recorded a total of 236,515 cases, including 8,064 deaths, in 102 counties.
One of Illinois' emerging hot spots is Henry County, were health officials have recorded 422 confirmed cases — more than double the positive COVID cases the county had at the start of August.
Henry County's neighbor is now being warned of spread, as Stark County recorded 16 COVID-19 cases in August to put the total at 24.
“It is important our county residents understand how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading," Henry and Stark County Public Health Administrator Duane Stevens said in a Tuesday news release."Stark County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected. This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town.”
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!