Three more RICO COVID-19 deaths, virus shows no sign of slowing in Q-C

Local health officials issued a refrain Tuesday, announcing COVID-19-rated causes claimed three more lives in Rock Island County.

Rock Island's death toll from the novel coronavirus increased to 63. All three of the latest victims — a woman in her 60s, another in her 80s, and a man in his 70s — lived in long-term care facilities.

Almost half of those who died of COVID-19-related causes in Rock Island County died in August.

“We know of 31 COVID-19 patients who died in August, including three (Monday),” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our condolences to their loved ones. Many of these residents were living in long-term care facilities. We all must follow public health guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping at least six feet between us and others and washing our hands frequently to keep our most vulnerable residents — and all of us — as safe as possible.”

In addition, Rock Island health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,266. There are 15 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.