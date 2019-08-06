UnitedHealthcare is set to lay off 29 employees from its Davenport location by Sept. 3, a listing on Iowa's WARN website says.
The building, opened in 2016, was an operations center intended to serve United's Medicaid customers in Iowa. United left the state's Medicaid program in July.
A call to the center's listed phone number said the number had been disconnected.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers to give 60 days advance notice of plant closings and mass layoffs.
The layoffs are the second this year for UnitedHealthcare; two employees were let go on July 1 in Davenport, while 549 were let go in a mass layoff in West Des Moines on July 1.
“We are committed to supporting our impacted employees with respect and compassion," a UnitedHealthcare statement says.
"Any eligible regular employee whose position is eliminated is offered severance based on their completed years of service, along with outplacement services, including support such as resume writing and preparing for interviews, and is encouraged to apply for open positions within the company.”