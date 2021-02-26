UnityPoint Health–Trinity announces Medicine in the Barbershop

UnityPoint Health-Trinity is taking a different approach to provide access to health information, resources and education, and be the location of health screenings and in-person provider education.

The health station, part of the Medicine in the Barbershop partnership between UPH-Trinity and 4 Sher Cut & Style, is intended to help advance health and wellness for African-American men while offering a health access point for clients of the barbershop.

“My goal in partnering with UnityPoint Health–Trinity is to motivate and inspire men to communicate, be conscientious, be confident in who we are and take initiative to recognize and prevent any ailments, disease or sickness — physical or mental — that have plagued us for generations,” said Sherwin Q. Robinson, Sr., owner of 4 Sher Cut & Style. “With personal knowledge and tools, my clients can live healthier lives and be better advocates for themselves and their families.”

The goals of the Medicine in the Barbershop program are to address health disparities, advance trust in the African-American community, increase education and awareness around specific health challenges facing the Black community, bring health care to the community where people live and work, and assist members of the community in accessing appropriate health care services.