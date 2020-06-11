UnityPoint Health-Trinity eases visitor limitations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UnityPoint Health-Trinity is easing its visitor limitations because of COVID-19, now allowing at least one visitor in most cases.

Visitor limitations were enacted in March as a precaution to help stop the potential spread of COVID-19 to protect patients, team members and the community. The updated visitor limitations, which allow one visitor in most cases, are effective immediately at all hospital and inpatient locations of UnityPoint Health–Trinity. All visitors and support people must be at least 18 years old, except in the case of end-of-life care.

The following are considerations where one visitor may be allowed:

Patients with cognitive impairments

Emergency room patients

Outpatient appointments and procedures

Adult inpatients (During visiting hours of 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily)

Surgical and procedural patients

The following are considerations where two visitors may be allowed:

End-of-life care

Pediatric Patients (two parents or legal guardians)

No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or those suspected of having COVID-19.