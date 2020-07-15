UnityPoint Health-Trinity elevates visitor limitations

UnityPoint Health-Trinity announced in a press release Wednesday that it is elevating current visitor limitations, until further notice, to further protect its patients and health care workers due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the community.

A few exception for visitors will be allowed. These exceptions apply to all hospital and inpatient locations of UnityPoint Health-Trinity:

• Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

• Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

• Patients who are at the end-of-life, or discussing end-of-life care decisions, may have two visitors.

• Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.

• Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.

• Minors under the age of 18 may have one visitor, parent, or guardian.