UnityPoint Health-Trinity and community partners are teaming up to ensure veterans can resolve any pending or new concerns.
The Quad-Cities Veterans Experience Action Center will be held at St. Ambrose University's Wellness and Recreation Center, 518 West Locust St., Davenport July 19-20 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on both days. In a collaboration with the Quad-Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, state, county and local organizations, the QCVEAC will help assist those who served.
"The whole mission of the event is to provide on-site services that veterans can access in the community where they are," UnityPoint Health-Trinity Director of Community Engagement and Co-Chair of the Quad-Cities CVEB Daniel Joiner said Monday. "So we're meeting veterans where they are with the services that we're providing at this event."
Joiner said the main draw is probably that the Veterans Benefits Administration will be at the event. That's the department that processes and approves disability claims. In addition, the health care arm will do initial health screenings and help veterans enroll in the VA.
Community partners will also be at the event to assist veterans. The Robert Young Center will offer free substance abuse assessments, prevention and treatment education; the Quad-Cities Vets Center will make dog tags and have mental health clinicians; and Palmer Chiropractic will do posture analysis and education on proper sitting and standing. Another unique one Joiner said they were excited about is Sundance for our Soldiers; a horse outside the center will demonstrate equine therapy for veterans.
Joiner said back in fall 2018, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Military Advisory Committee was recognized by the U.S. Department of Affairs as a Community Veterans Engagement Board. "We were the second in the state of Iowa to receive this designation, and actually the first in the country to be formed out of the health care system," he said.
After receiving that designation, the Quad-Cities CVEB began to look at how they were meeting veteran needs in the community. "This is kind of a launch event for us to look at addressing those challenges."
Joiner said he's talked to a number of veterans who have had questions about their burial benefits and their status with the VA healthcare system. "We will have resources there to help them with their needs... we're encouraging them to come out and take a look at what all is being provided and can help them."