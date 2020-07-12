Virus cases top 2,000; mask rules debated

Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in.

COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities surpassed the 2,000 mark this week, as cases continued on a sharp increase. And officials in two Iowa cities tried to mandate face coverings in public, a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended way to to stem increases. But both learned municipalities lack the power to make such a decision, because it goes beyond the Iowa governor's mandates on the virus.