Virus cases top 2,000; mask rules debated

COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities surpassed the 2,000 mark this week, as cases continued on a sharp increase. And officials in two Iowa cities tried to mandate face coverings in public, a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended way to to stem increases. But both learned municipalities lack the power to make such a decision, because it goes beyond the Iowa governor's mandates on the virus.
Friday, July 3
- All of Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive orders since April 8 pertaining to the novel coronavirus pandemic are void because he exceeded his authority when he used his emergency powers for more than 30 days, a Clay County judge ruled. But the governor’s office says Phase 4 of reopening plan remains in effect.
- Moline-Coal Valley School Superintendent Rachel Savage said she had been in frequent talks with neighboring superintendents weekly since COVID-19 shutdowns in March to help consult on return-to-learn plans. Despite that coordinated communication, she said, there are many variable factors that each district will need to consider. She said districts had different start dates and differing needs depending on if it is a high-school-only district, such as United Township, or a grade-school-only district. Plans are due by July 13.
- A federal judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed Illinois Republican Party groups to host large fundraising events.
- While gyms, some area parks and more have temporarily closed and travel has screeched to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, fitness enthusiasts and families are taking to the streets and bike paths, and scooping up bicycles faster than area stores can build them, owners of Quad-City bike shops said.
- Davenport's fireworks show was canceled by concerns over the virus, but consumer fireworks lit up the skies across the Quad-Cities instead.
Saturday, July 4
- Rock Island topped 1,000 cases for the first time, with 24 new cases for 1,019 total. Scott County added an additional 17 cases, for a total of 714. There have been 29 deaths in Rock Island County and 10 in Scott County. Iowa had 30,434 confirmed cases — 225 newly confirmed — and 721 deaths; Illinois had 868 newly confirmed cases, for a total of 145,750, and 7,005 deaths.
- Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson announced she planned to issue a city-wide mandatory face covering proclamation.
Sunday, July 5
- There were 59 new cases in Scott County by Sunday morning with the total cases standing at 778. In Rock Island County, 24 more people had positive tests, for a total of 1,043.
- Illinois casinos that fail to follow guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus could be disciplined, including loss of their license, regulators warned.
- Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken announced he placed a motion on the Supervisors' July 9 meeting agenda that would mandate face coverings "in all public areas of the county when and where maintaining a safe social distance is impossible or impractical," according to a news release.
Monday, July 6
- Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson announced face coverings could be mandatory in public places in Muscatine starting on Monday, but her press conference was drowned out by about 50 protesters. She said police could issue fines of up to $500 for non-compliance.
- Rock Island County had 21 more people test positive for the virus, for a total of 1,064. In Scott County, 21 additional people were confirmed with the virus Sunday, for a total of 794. Iowa reported another 336 coronavirus cases, for a total of 31,377 cases. Illinois health officials reported 639 new cases of coronavirus for a total of 147,251.
- Better Life Nutrition in Moline will close, and its owner Paul Bogosian said his retirement was prompted by the effects of the coronavirus on his business. "It's the inability to get product in a timely manner and sometimes only getting 50% of what we need,'' Bogosian said. "We've been thinking about stepping aside for a couple years, but the virus has made it hard to help our customers and pushed us to do it now.''
Tuesday, July 7
- Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Illinois declined significantly over the holiday weekend and into Monday, touching their lows since the state began reporting the figures daily in April, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.
- Arconic Davenport Works eliminated approximately 30 salaried positions effective June 30, the company confirmed. That is in addition to the previously announced 154 hourly workers at the Riverdale facility to be placed on indefinite layoff, effective July 19. Those 154 jobs could potentially be recalled, but the 30 salaried jobs were permanently eliminated. In a statement, the company said the reduction in workforce was caused by the effects of COVID-19 on business.
- The Iowa athletic department announced it recorded its highest percentage of positive COVID-19 test results in the previous week. On Monday, there were four positive results among the five COVID-19 tests that were administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members during the week of June 29-July 5 as part of the return-to-campus protocol.
- Scott County has a total of 812 COVID-19 cases — an increase of 18 cases in a day and 10 people have died. Statewide, Iowa had 283 additional cases recorded by late Monday, for a total of 31,660. Of those, 723 have died. Rock Island County cases grew to 1,086, with 22 additional cases announced Monday. Rock Island also announced its 30th death, a woman in her 90s who had been isolating at her home. Illinois recorded an additional 614 cases on Monday, for a total of 147,865. Of those, 7,026 have died.
Wednesday, July 8
- About 50 people turned out to protest debate on Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken's motion to make face coverings required in public. During the meeting, Dr. Louis Katz, an infectious disease expert who serves as the medical director for the Scott County Health Department, supported Croken's measure. “It is your Constitutional right to have guns,” Katz said. “You do not have a Constitutional right to just shoot someone. Let me make this very clear — masking is about harm reduction, not about harm elimination. We are talking about source control. We are talking about people wearing masks to cut down on spreading the virus from themselves to other people.” The meeting was a work session and no vote was taken, though the Iowa Attorney General had already ruled such mandates are not within the rights of municipal government.
- Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said the Quad-Cities has had its third straight week of increases in COVID-19 cases. Rock Island had a total of 1,097 cases, Scott County had 825. Iowa officials reported 32,029 total confirmed cases, and Illinois reported 148,452 cases.
- A number of employees of Davenport bars and restaurants have tested positive, causing business disruptions. Whitey's Ice Cream closed its 53rd Street, Davenport, location for a few days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Meat Market Saloon & Deli, 1629 Washington St., Davenport, announced Tuesday it will “close temporarily while we can be sure of the health status of all our employees." Thirsty’s on 3rd announced the establishment will be closed because “we have two employees not well.”
- The community based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Rock Island will remain at the QCCA Expo Center parking lot, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, through Sunday, July 19, 2020. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.
- The Iowa Attorney General’s office issued an opinion Tuesday, saying Mayor Diana Broderson did not have the authority to issue a proclamation requiring citizens to wear face coverings under penalty of law. The mayor also confirmed Muscatine police are investigating allegations that a person threatened her life and the lives of Muscatine Police officers on a social media site in relation to a proclamation requiring the wearing of face coverings.
Thursday, July 9
- Preliminary estimates compiled by the Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission showed the 19 casinos reported adjusted gross revenue topping $1.16 billion — a number strikingly lower than the nearly $1.457 billion posted last fiscal year and the record of nearly $1.47 billion set in fiscal 2012. The decline is due to the closures from the coronavirus.
- As the total number of confirmed cases in the Quad-Cities surged toward 2,000, COVID-19 has a new face. It’s much younger. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number to 1,122. Iowa officials said as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Scott County added 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 875.
- Testifying before the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security on Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker said he would like to see a coordinated national COVID-19 containment strategy that requires people to wear masks, and he reiterated the need for a federal financial support package for states.
- As Iowa faced a shortage of equipment needed to protect people from the coronavirus, the state received timely gifts from a foreign government and major corporations of nearly 1.4 million surgical masks.
Friday, July 10
- The Quad-Cities topped 2,000 cases of COVID-19 since March. By Thursday night, Scott County had 49 new cases, for a total of 924. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 1,139. Forty people have died in the Quad-Cities. Health officials say the surge in cases dates back to when Iowa lifted all restrictions on bars and restaurants.
- Several worker advocacy organizations have filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic.
- As cases of COVID-19 increase nationally and in the Quad-Cities, supplies of personal protection equipment, or PPE, "may begin to tighten again a little bit," Dave Donovan, director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, said Thursday.
- Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz announced she will mail absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters in the county to encourage absentee voting for the Nov. 3 general election in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases.
