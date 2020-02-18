Want to learn more about vaping? Try "E-Scape the Vape," an escape room experience

A local substance abuse center has found a unique method to help educate parents, children, teachers and others about vaping: an escape room.
Center for Alcohol and Drug Services offers visits to the "E-Scape the Vape" escape room at no cost. The room simulates a teenager's bedroom, and establishes the character of Joe, a teenager who's trying to quit vaping. The agency previously had an "Insight Room" designed for those 18 or over to show how people can hide drugs and alcohol, they wanted to create a concept that could be used by younger participants.
Visitors follow Joe's quest to quit vaping while learning important facts and statistics.
Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist Kennon Neal says visitors enjoy the problem solving aspect, and that people working together through the game can serve as a metaphor on how to deal with the vaping crisis.
"We have to share ideas, we have to exchange information, we must come together and feel free to share," he said. "I love how it relates to the actual issue of vaping."
The use of vaping has continued to rise rapidly among the young. The 2018 Iowa Youth Survey showed that the abuse of e-cigarettes among sixth, eighth and 11th graders jumped from 4 percent in 2016 to 10 percent in 2018, and that the number of young Iowans who reported using e-cigarettes more than doubled from 2016 to 2018 among eighth graders (from 3-8 percent) and 11th graders (from 9-22 percent).
While away on a training, Neal and fellow prevention specialist Jason Otten experienced an escape room. Otten is a self-described escape room junkie, while Neal had never had the escape room experience of cooperatively solving a series of puzzles during a set time limit.
"We just thought this would be an awesome learning opportunity," Otten said. "So we're taking the experience of having an escape room but also adding in the educational component that's teaching people about the dangers and effects of vaping."
After going through a soft launch in December, about 100 guests have used the room. Participants include students from St. Ambrose University and Davenport Police officer who brought children in.
"After they walk through the room, we show them the evolution of vapes and how they actually have changed to become more sleeker, more attractive," Neal said. "They're getting the backstory showing some of the physical damage and the social aspect of addiction."
St. Ambrose senior Alyssa Rice says she learned a lot from going through the escape room. "It was kind of hard to find some of those clues because I never would have guessed where to find them," she said. "What I realized is that smoking is so prevalent among these teens, and they don't realize how it affects their bodies and their minds and their social lives."
"I thought it'd be really good for them to go through and my brother could see the effects it's having on his life," she said.
Paid for by the Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Services Grant from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the escape room is available for free. It's recommended for ages 12 or older, and 12-18 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information on the E-Scape the Vape escape room, visit www.cads-ia.com or call 563-326-1156 and dial 4 for prevention.