Want to learn more about vaping? Try "E-Scape the Vape," an escape room experience

While away on a training, Neal and fellow prevention specialist Jason Otten experienced an escape room. Otten is a self-described escape room junkie, while Neal had never had the escape room experience of cooperatively solving a series of puzzles during a set time limit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We just thought this would be an awesome learning opportunity," Otten said. "So we're taking the experience of having an escape room but also adding in the educational component that's teaching people about the dangers and effects of vaping."

After going through a soft launch in December, about 100 guests have used the room. Participants include students from St. Ambrose University and Davenport Police officer who brought children in.

"After they walk through the room, we show them the evolution of vapes and how they actually have changed to become more sleeker, more attractive," Neal said. "They're getting the backstory showing some of the physical damage and the social aspect of addiction."