Winter is upon us. Here are some tips to stay safe in the cold and wet this year

Other helpful tools include a shovel to dig out a car, an ice scraper to get ice off the windows and either sand or cat litter to help improve tire traction. Keep blankets and a winter coat as well in case you need to overnight. A charged cell phone is also key for emergencies.

Another tip Hill has is from her dad. "You don't go below half a tank of gas in the wintertime, because you'll need to have your car on if you get stranded someplace."

While driving with young children, it's important not to put a child in a car seat with a heavy coat on. The car seat straps must be close to the body to prevent the child from slipping out in the case of a crash. Instead, Hill recommends putting the child in the car seat and then put a coat or blanket over them

Home safety

Just like on the road, it's all about being prepared. Make sure your insulation, caulking and weather stripping are up to date to prevent your pipes from freezing.

If you live in an apartment, control what you can, Hill said. You may not have complete control over insulation or caulking, but you can ensure the batteries to your fire alarm and carbon monoxide detectors are changed and fresh.