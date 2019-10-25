It's the start of the flu — fever, headache, sore throat, body ache — season. That means it's time to get a flu shot and practice other preventative measures.
"It is much more severe than a cold," Scott County Health Department Public Health Nurse Ann Jepson said. "It's highly contagious, so to prevent it we advocate getting a flu shot."
Here's what you should know:
Difficult to tell if it will be a "good" or "bad" flu season
- It's often tough to anticipate how a flu season will go. "It's still too early to really tell," Genesis Health System infection control coordinator Lisa Cafferty said. "We just monitor the situation closely and will keep an eye on things."
- Cafferty says they keep an eye on flu through the state and local health departments, which monitor issues such as absenteeism from schools and number of hospital admissions. That information is then distributed so the hospital systems have an idea of what's going on. The hospitals also look at positive test results for flu.
The flu shot: what it does, which vaccine is it?
- Which flu vaccine is issued depends on what is seen around the world, Cafferty said. "Sometimes the match isn't quite right because those strains of influenza can change very quickly and often do from one season to the next. That's why you need a shot every year to make sure you have full coverage for the strains that are circulating."
- This year, the strains are 3A and 1B, based on what was seen in Australia and other parts of the world with an earlier season. Those strains are named based on location, Cafferty said, but all work in the same way and cause similar symptoms.
- While a flu shot may not completely prevent the flu, it prevents complications such as pneumonia, Jepson said. "If they contact their doctor within two days and start medication, then it will shorten up the time frame that one is sick and also the severity of the symptoms."
- Getting vaccinated not only protects you, but those who cannot get vaccinated, like babies under six months of age, Cafferty said.
- "We recommend that everyone gets vaccinated by mid-November to give the vaccine time to work before spending time with family and friends over the Thanksgiving and winter holiday seasons," Rock Island Department of Health Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill said.
What if you get the flu?
- Stay home. "Even if you're not sure what you're coming down with, just stay home until you're feeling better," Cafferty recommended.
- There are also some medicines that can be prescribed, but also important is staying home, resting and drinking lots of fluids.
- Other prevention helps, too. "We touch our face, our eyes many times a day. So it's important to keep our hands clean, wash with soap and water often," she said. "Cover your mouth and nose if you cough or sneeze, cover it with a tissue and throw it away and go wash your hands."
There are various places to get a flu shot, including pharmacies like CVS or Walgreen's and the Scott County and Rock Island Health Departments. To find a flu shot near you, visit vaccinefinder.org.