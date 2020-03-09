Worried about COVID-19? Here's what local health experts are advising.

Strategies to “get people apart” are important “not so much to reduce the ultimate number of people who get infected, but to lower the peak and extend the epidemic so that our health care and social services can be maintained without crashing,” Katz said.

Much remains unknown about COVID-19 and its transmission, including how exactly the virus—which is believed to be zoonotic, or transmissible from animals to humans—first formed.

“There’s a sense that it’s not infecting kids,” Katz said. “Kids are being infected, but they don’t get sick.”

Hand sanitizers are effective, though old-fashioned hand-washing with soap and water for 20 seconds is ideal. Experts also advise against travel to countries with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, where the outbreak is widespread and ongoing, including China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Katz said he would not necessarily advise against travel to Chicago, though he would advise against most travel to Seattle, where the outbreak is worse.