Peonies are a common sight in many gardens and are some of the most beautiful flowers you will find.
They also can be quite long-lived. "Many plants have been growing and flowering for more than 50 years and some plantings have been recorded to be over 100 years old,” Ken Johnson, a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said.
Depending on the species and cultivar, peonies will bloom from late spring to early summer.
Pink, white and red are the traditional colors, but due to breeding efforts, coral, yellow, and patterned peonies are now available. The blooms also come in a variety of shapes: single, Japanese, anemone, semi-double, bomb, and double.
If your peonies aren’t producing buds and blooming, there are several different things that could be causing this, Johnson said:
• If you planted/transplanted peonies in the last year or two and they aren’t producing flowers, don’t be alarmed; it can often take two to three years for them to establish and bloom.
• Excessive shade can also lead to poor flower development (peonies prefer full sun, but can take some shade). If this is the case, dig up peonies in the fall and place them in a sunny location.
• They may be planted too deeply. The crown of the plant should be no more than two inches below the soil surface.
• Overfertilizing also can reduce the bloom of your peonies. Too much nitrogen fertilizer will cause the plants to produce a lot of foliage and a reduced number of blooms. Established plants with good growth need to be fertilized only every few years, if at all. If you decide to fertilize, do so after they are finished blooming, and use a balanced fertilizer or one with a higher phosphorous content (the middle number on a fertilizer package).
Ants are commonly seen on closed flower buds of peonies, and many think the insects help pry the flower buds open, but that's not true, Johnson said.
Peonies have glands called extrafloral nectaries on their sepals and floral bracts that release nectar. It is believed this is to attract beneficial insects such as ladybugs and ants that will protect the plant from harmful pests, Johnson said.
To get rid of ants on the flowers before bringing them inside, stick the flowers in some water and swish them around.
Just like roses and other flowers, it's a good idea to remove flower heads and/or seed pods when plants are done blooming. This will help the appearance of the plants and also prevent the plant from sending energy into producing seeds.