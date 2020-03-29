10 must-do spring cleaning jobs

Spring cleaning is a tradition worth keeping. A deep dive every so often helps keep your home more organized, clean and manageable throughout the year which gives you more time to relax and enjoy.
Here are some top tips from Blain's Farm and Fleet. Tackling all 10 can be overwhelming, so break up the jobs, perhaps one task per weekend. That means spring cleaning will morph into summer cleaning, but so it goes.
Also, begin with the tasks that are most important, such as cleaning the kitchen and bathroom, which are numbers four and five on the list.
1. Start at the top and work your way down.
Wipe down all walls and ceilings. Remove cobwebs with a duster or your vacuum attachment, then moisten a cleaning cloth with warm water mixed with a little vinegar and wipe.
2. Clean your window treatments.
This is one of the most commonly missed areas. Curtains look decorative and pretty all year round, and we don’t realize how much dust, dirt, pet hair and cobwebs they actually collect.
Simple cotton curtains can be laundered at home; drapes should be vacuumed at the very least. If they haven't been cleaned in a while, this may be the year to take them to the cleaners.
Blinds can be cleaned with an all-purpose cleaning cloth and a cleaning spray for either plastic or wood, depending on the material.
3. Dust ceiling fans, cabinet tops and display shelves.
On a daily basis, the majority of people clean only clean what’s at eye level. But sometimes we will need to drag out that step-stool or ladder and get those hard to reach places.
4. The kitchen.
Give each appliance its own cleaning. Take everything out of the refrigerator, wash all the walls, shelves and drawers, and put back only what is "current." If your oven is self-cleaning, set it and let it work. If not, get oven (and stovetop cleaner) and follow the directions. The same goes for the microwave.
Wipe down the cabinets and floor.
5. The bathroom.
You probably clean your bathroom on a regular basis but now’s the time to go above and beyond the weekly wipe down. For a good cleaning, you’re going to want to remove the toilet seat so you can clean around the bolts and clean the whole bowl.
Get tough stains out of the tub with bleach, and finish with wax. If your grout is grittly, remove it and start anew.
Check your cabinets and properly discard of any only medication, make up, skin care, hair or body care products.
6. De-clutter/clean closets.
De-cluttering has gotten a lot of attention lately from Marie Kondo, a Japanese organizing consultant and author. Her most famous book is "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up."
If you haven't caught the fever, spring is a good time to start. If you are surrounded by too many things that you never use/wear or that don't, as Kondo says, "give you joy," get rid of them. At least some of them. Make room!
Any items that are usable and/or only gently used should be donated so someone else can use them.
7. A safe home is a happy home.
Do a walk-through of your house and make sure all the smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working with the “self-test” and that they have good batteries.
8. Clean your floors.
Almost everyone vacuums somewhat regularly, but spring is the time to really vacuum. That means move all furniture and find a way to get the dust bunnies under your beds. If some high-traffic areas are soiled, either spot clean with a home cleaner or hire a professional carpet cleaner.
Hard-surface floors such as wood, tile, laminate or vinyl should be cleaned according to manufacturer's directions.
9. Dust!
Get a little mitt and go over all your furniture.
10. And about those windows.
Rain and wind can leave the exterior of your windows covered with dirt. Whatever your preferred method — plain water, vinegar, Windex — they should be cleaned at least once a year.
Inside windows need the same treatment.
