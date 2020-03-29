10 must-do spring cleaning jobs

Spring cleaning is a tradition worth keeping. A deep dive every so often helps keep your home more organized, clean and manageable throughout the year which gives you more time to relax and enjoy.

Here are some top tips from Blain's Farm and Fleet. Tackling all 10 can be overwhelming, so break up the jobs, perhaps one task per weekend. That means spring cleaning will morph into summer cleaning, but so it goes.

Also, begin with the tasks that are most important, such as cleaning the kitchen and bathroom, which are numbers four and five on the list.

1. Start at the top and work your way down.

Wipe down all walls and ceilings. Remove cobwebs with a duster or your vacuum attachment, then moisten a cleaning cloth with warm water mixed with a little vinegar and wipe.

2. Clean your window treatments.

This is one of the most commonly missed areas. Curtains look decorative and pretty all year round, and we don’t realize how much dust, dirt, pet hair and cobwebs they actually collect.