Here are 10 top Christmas stories, from the website reedsy.com, with comments from Alma Gaul, Quad-City Times.
1. “The Night Before Christmas,” by Clement Clarke Moore
Everyone knows this classic story that begins, "'Twas the night before Christmas when all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse."
The imagery and lilting poetry can't be beat.
If you're looking for something different, challenge your little ones (or yourself) to a bit of memorization. Try:
"More rapid than eagles his coursers they came. And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name:
"Now, Dasher! now Dancer! now Prancer! and Vixen! On, Comet! on, Cupid! on Donner and Blitzen! To the top of the porch, to the top of the wall! Now, dash away, dash away, dash away all!"
2. "A Christmas Carol," by Charles Dickens
A cranky old man, an impoverished family, and a trio of time-and-space-traveling ghosts — three ingredients for a perfect Christmas story. Even if you start off saying “bah humbug,” the end of "A Christmas Carol" will leave you as joyful as the Cratchit family and their gigantic turkey.
3. "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," by Dr. Seuss
“All the Whos down in Who-ville liked Christmas a lot… but the Grinch, who lived just north of Who-ville, did not.” Our green and grouchy antihero attempts to ruin Christmas for the Whos — only to find that the true spirit of Christmas is not as capitalistic as he thought.
4. “The Gift of the Magi” by O. Henry
That awkward moment when you sell your long beautiful hair, to buy your husband a watch chain, but he sells his watch to buy you some fancy combs. Despite losing their most valued possessions, the husband and wife in this story realize that their mutual sacrifice signifies a much greater gift: their eternal love and devotion to one another.
5. "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," by E.T.A. Hoffmann
This magical tale of toys come to life is perfect for anyone who wants to relive their childhood fantasy (of killing an evil mouse king, that is.) Young Marie Stahlbaum receives a nutcracker that inducts her into a secret world of bitter doll-versus-mouse warfare — a world of passion, rivalry, and romance that later served as the basis for Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet.
6. "The Polar Express," by Chris Van Allsburg
If you loved the Tom-Hanks-led adaptation, you’ll love the original even more, with its dreamlike story and detailed illustrations. One dark and snowy Christmas Eve, our young narrator boards the Polar Express and is whisked away to the North Pole… where he’ll get to meet the very red-coated, jelly-bellied man who makes all Christmas wishes come true.
7. "The Snowman," by Raymond Briggs
Best known for its TV adaptation (featuring an intro by David Bowie), The Snowman remains one of Britain’s favorite Christmas stories. This beautifully illustrated book tells the story of a young boy whose snowman comes to life one night, taking him on a magical journey across the world. It’s sweet and funny, and has an ending that still packs an emotional punch 40 years on.
8. "Christmas Day in the Morning," by Pearl S. Buck
Another lushly illustrated story, this one follows a father and son who discover that the best Christmas gifts are not always tangible. 15-year-old Rob gets up early on Christmas to do his father’s work on their farm — and when his father realizes what Rob has done for him, his reaction will overwhelm you in the best way possible.
9. “The Snow Queen,” by Hans Christian Andersen
It’s best known for being loosely adapted into "Frozen," but this fairy tale has long been a staple of Christmas anthologies. The Snow Queen tells the tale of children Kai and Gerda, who are warned by Kai’s grandmother about the Snow Queen, a powerful being who eventually captures and corrupts Kai. When Gerda finds him at last, he has turned into a cold, cruel facsimile of himself — but she manages to save him by using (what else?) the power of love and warmth.
10. The Gospel of Luke
This is the telling of Jesus' birth that most Christians know and love.
"In those days Caesar Augustus published a decree ordering a census of the whole world. ... Everyone went to register, each to his own town. And so Joseph went from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to David's town of Bethlehem — because he was of the house and line of David — to register with Mary, his espoused wife, who was with child.
"While they were there the time came for her to be delivered, and she gave birth to her first-born son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them at the inn.
"There were shepherds in that locality, living in the fields and keeping night watch on their flocks. The angel of the Lord appeared to them as the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were very much afraid.
"The angel said to them, 'You have nothing to fear! I come to bring you good news of great joy to be shared by the whole people. For today in David's city a savior has been born to you, the Messiah and the Lord."
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!