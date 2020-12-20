10 top Christmas stories

10. The Gospel of Luke

This is the telling of Jesus' birth that most Christians know and love.

"In those days Caesar Augustus published a decree ordering a census of the whole world. ... Everyone went to register, each to his own town. And so Joseph went from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to David's town of Bethlehem — because he was of the house and line of David — to register with Mary, his espoused wife, who was with child.

"While they were there the time came for her to be delivered, and she gave birth to her first-born son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them at the inn.

"There were shepherds in that locality, living in the fields and keeping night watch on their flocks. The angel of the Lord appeared to them as the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were very much afraid.

"The angel said to them, 'You have nothing to fear! I come to bring you good news of great joy to be shared by the whole people. For today in David's city a savior has been born to you, the Messiah and the Lord."

