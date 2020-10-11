14 ways to bust the dust in your home

3. Give your pets a bath. If you have pets, bathe them and wash their bedding often to reduce allergy-causing dander. And we hate to break it to you, but you should also keep them out of bedrooms.

4. Use exhaust fans. Run fans in the kitchen to remove cooking fumes and in bathrooms to remove steam. Also be sure that your dryer vents to the outside to minimize lint. To reduce the level of pollen in the air on days it’s not possible to open the windows, run your window air conditioner on the fan setting with a clean filter.

5. Put down a doormat. Wiping shoes can reduce pollutants carried into the house. Better yet, establish a shoes-off policy.

6. Change filters. If you have a forced-air heating and cooling system, change the air filters more often when there's more smoke or pollen in the air.

7. Skip fires. Flames dancing in a fireplace look delightful, but they release soot and smoke into the air.

8. Don’t cover up odors. Avoid air fresheners, scented candles, incense, and other odor-masking fragrances, which can trigger asthma.