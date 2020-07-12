28 tips for handling fuel

Homeowners keep fuel in their home setting for a variety of reasons, but they must keep safety in mind, especially if there are children in the home.

Here are 28 tips from Scepter.

1. Inspect your fuel container regularly for leaks or cracks. If you see any signs of aging, carefully dispose of the container and purchase a new one.

2. If you need to buy a new fuel container, seek out one with controllable flow, child safety features and Flame Mitigation Device (FMD) for safety.

3. Once you have a new fuel container, do not remove or alter the FMD inside the opening of the container in any way.

4. At the pump, put only the proper fuel in the proper container. Universally, red containers are for gasoline, blue containers are for kerosene, and yellow containers are for diesel.

5. Before going to the pumps, look at the products you require fuel for. Not all fuels are the same. Select the right fuel for your outdoor power equipment. Do not use fuel that has a higher than recommended ethanol content for your equipment.