28 tips for handling fuel

Homeowners keep fuel in their home setting for a variety of reasons, but they must keep safety in mind, especially if there are children in the home.
Here are 28 tips from Scepter.
1. Inspect your fuel container regularly for leaks or cracks. If you see any signs of aging, carefully dispose of the container and purchase a new one.
2. If you need to buy a new fuel container, seek out one with controllable flow, child safety features and Flame Mitigation Device (FMD) for safety.
3. Once you have a new fuel container, do not remove or alter the FMD inside the opening of the container in any way.
4. At the pump, put only the proper fuel in the proper container. Universally, red containers are for gasoline, blue containers are for kerosene, and yellow containers are for diesel.
5. Before going to the pumps, look at the products you require fuel for. Not all fuels are the same. Select the right fuel for your outdoor power equipment. Do not use fuel that has a higher than recommended ethanol content for your equipment.
6. Never allow children to operate pumps or fill up fuel containers. And, never smoke when filling a gas tank or fuel container.
7. Make sure to follow proper filling instructions for containers with FMDs.
8. Remove fuel containers from vehicles before refilling, and turn off your vehicle's engine. Place containers on the ground a safe distance from a vehicle when refilling. Do not leave the containers in the back of a pickup truck or in the trunk of a car when filling.
9. Look for a "fuel fill line" on your container. Never fill past this mark. Leaving some space in the container allows for expansion.
10. Fuel containers can build up a static electric charge during transport. Touch the container with the gas dispenser nozzle before removing the container lid to ground the static electricity charge.
11. Keep the nozzle in contact with the container when filling it to prevent build up of a static charge. If a static-caused fire occurs, leave the nozzle in the fill pipe. Immediately move away from the vehicle and notify the station attendant.
12. Carefully wipe away any fuel spills, either during the filling of the container or when using the container.
13. Secure your filled fuel containers in your vehicle against tipping and sliding. Never leave containers in a car trunk or flat bed, and keep out of direct sunlight.
Using fuel for outdoor chores
14. Use fuel outside only, in well ventilated areas where you will not breathe in the fumes.
15. Do not smoke when using fuel or when near a fuel container. One spark can cause gasoline vapors to ignite.
16. Never fuel a piece of equipment while it is running.
17. If you run out of fuel during a project, like cutting the grass, let the hot motor cool down before adding more fuel.
18. Should a flammable liquid spill in or outside the home, there can be a vapor or fire hazard. Immediately contact your fire department for full cleaning instructions.
19. Do not siphon any type of fuel by mouth. Instead, invest in a siphon pump.
Outdoor activities
20. Gasoline is not a lighter fluid. Never try to start or accelerate a bonfire, barbeque, or grill with gasoline.
21. Do not allow children near fuel containers or running equipment.
22. Don't guess. Check beforehand to determine the type of fuel recommended for your outdoor lawn and sports equipment. If you use a specific container for a fuel/oil mix, make sure to mark the container with a permanent marker to remind yourself what this container holds.
23. Use only appropriate pesticides for killing ant hills, wasp nests and beehives. Never use any type of fuel for this purpose.
24. Gasoline should never be used as a cleaning agent, or to wash hands.
Fuel can storage
25. When not in use, store any filled fuel containers in a secure, dry location away from pets and easy access by children. Never store filled fuel containers in a vehicle or in living space, like a home or trailer.
26. When storing in a garage, make sure to store fuel containers away from furnaces, hot water tanks and any other potential source of heat.
Disposal of old fuel
27. Know your fuel. Winter fuel is heavier, and a unique blend. Fuel available in the spring and summer is different and should be used for lawn care and sporting equipment.
28. Dispose of any winter mix of gasoline stored in containers by putting it in your car with a funnel. The small amount of winter fuel will easily mix in with the gasoline in your tank.
