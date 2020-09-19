3 Scott County barns featured in Iowa tour

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three barns in Scott County will be among the dozens open for self-guided tours Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 26-27, as part of the Iowa Barn Foundation's statewide tour.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 by a group of people with Iowa roots. It raises money from individuals, foundations, and corporations to give matching grants to property owners to restore their barns as closely as possible to the original. This is the only group of its kind in the country.

The purpose of the tour is to encourage barn preservation in the state, to teach young people about Iowa's rich agricultural heritage, and to renew appreciation for this heritage. At many barns, owners will discuss their barns and their history.

Because of the pandemic, masks are required. Or, you can stay in your car if you just want to view the barns from the outside.

Scott County barns