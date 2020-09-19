3 Scott County barns featured in Iowa tour

Three barns in Scott County will be among the dozens open for self-guided tours Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 26-27, as part of the Iowa Barn Foundation's statewide tour.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 by a group of people with Iowa roots. It raises money from individuals, foundations, and corporations to give matching grants to property owners to restore their barns as closely as possible to the original. This is the only group of its kind in the country.
The purpose of the tour is to encourage barn preservation in the state, to teach young people about Iowa's rich agricultural heritage, and to renew appreciation for this heritage. At many barns, owners will discuss their barns and their history.
Because of the pandemic, masks are required. Or, you can stay in your car if you just want to view the barns from the outside.
Scott County barns
- Schneckloth corn crib, 23553 200th Ave. Davenport. Herbert Schneckloth, prominent Iowa farmer, whose family emigrated from Germany in 1854, built the landmark round crib in 1926. Work on the 50-feet in diameter structure was done with hand tools. The foundation was dug and poured by hand using a shovel and one-third of a bag of home mix at a time. Handmade forms were used to pour the concrete. The ventilation block tile and matching solid tile were brought from Adel by train and horse-drawn wagons.
- Frye barn, 11150 New Liberty Road, Maysville. The Frye farms were settled in 1881. This dairy barn was built around 1921 by great grandfather William Frye, grandfather Arnold Frye and great uncle Alfred Frye. The barn was originally white, but was painted red about 10 years ago. All siding is original. All stone and brick work was tuck-pointed in 1996. The farm was designated a Century Farm in 1981. The barn interior, including the hay mow, is essentially unchanged with the exception of window replacements in 1995.
- Zelle barn, 1503 Holland St., Le Claire. This is one of the few barns left in the area, built on a 19th century family farm.
Muscatine County barn
- Schroeder barn, 2738 130th St., Wilton. The barn was built in 1900 and has a roof rafter haymow with haymow door and track in tact. The foundation is river rock. The south end of the barn was never painted, so was left that way.
Cedar County barn
- Bickett-Rate Historical Preserve Barn, 600-225th St., Tipton. Owned by the Cedar County Historical Society, this 1922 gabled barn has centrally located sliding door access on both the north and south elevations, and includes a passage door access for the farmer on the north and south sides and a smaller hinged passage door access for livestock on each corner of the barn’s south side. A central driveway provides access to the interior for the storage of hay, machinery, grain and other varied typical uses of a farm barn.
Jackson County barns
- Steines barn, 36746 Bellevue-Cascade Road, Bellevue. This simple, primitive barn was built in the early 1900s.
- Engelke barn, 25379 297th Ave., Bellevue. Built about 1939, this barn stands at the dead end road next to the county's rodeo grounds.
- Clasen barn, 25219 200th St., Bellevue. Wider-than-usual barn has bark on support timbers.
- Martin barn, 12578 222nd Ave., Zwingle. Hand-pegged barn was built in 1880 and is 100x28 feet. Many inside features are hand-carved. Cement stands for draft horses have depressions for each foot.
Dubuque County barns
- Kaufman Barn, 6206 Streff Road, St. Donatus. The 30x80-foot bank barn is an early Iowa barn which was recently restored. The farm was homesteaded in the 1850s. Two log structures and a stone house are on the property. The barn recently received an award from the Dubuque County Historical Society.
For more information, call Roxanne Mehlisch, 641-487-7690 or go to iowabarnfoundation.org.
