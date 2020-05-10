5 steps for building a raised bed garden

3. Purchase the materials

If you’re building a standard wood bed, we recommend using 2-inch by 6- inch to 2-inch by 12-inch lumber depending on the depth of the bed that you want. This gives you a nice thickness that will stand up to lots of abuse without deteriorating or cracking.

While you can use 1-inch thick lumber, it’s more prone to splitting or warping.

The depth of the bed should be based on what you are growing. Crops like lettuce, spinach, and herbs only need 6-inch depth, but tomatoes, broccoli, and squash need a deeper bed.

Let’s say you want a 3-foot by 6-foot by 12-inch deep raised bed. For this project, you will need two pieces of 2-inch by 12-inch lumber that are cut to 6 feet in length, and two pieces of 2-inch by 12-inch lumber that are cut to 33 inches in length.

You’ll also need four corner posts of 2-inch by 2-inch lumber cut to 16 inches long, which will provide a 4-inch deep “anchor” for your bed if positioned on the ground.

4. Get started building

For most people, simple is the best way to start. This basic box style is most people’s introduction to raised bed gardening.