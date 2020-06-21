5 tips to better birding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than 200 bird species nest in or migrate through the Quad-City area spring. Some species — orioles, tanagers, buntings and grosbeaks — are obvious and hard to miss.

Getting a peek at others — such as the more than 30 visiting species of wood warblers — provide greater challenges. In many cases, a quick flash of color through jungle-thick greenery is all you get.

Here are my top five tips for better viewing:

1. Go early. Getting out of bed and hitting the trails early pays dividends. Most birds are never more active than during the first hours of daylight. Just as the early bird gets the worm; early birders get more sightings.

If your primary focus is on warblers, look for spots where the early morning sunlight first penetrates the overhead canopy. As warming, sunlit insects start to become active, hungry warblers will soon arrive.

2. Shhhh! Keep noise and movement to a minimum. Although this may sound like basic common sense — because it is — most folks continually violate both rules; making way too much noise and moving around way too often.