5 tips to better birding

More than 200 bird species nest in or migrate through the Quad-City area spring. Some species — orioles, tanagers, buntings and grosbeaks — are obvious and hard to miss.
Getting a peek at others — such as the more than 30 visiting species of wood warblers — provide greater challenges. In many cases, a quick flash of color through jungle-thick greenery is all you get.
Here are my top five tips for better viewing:
1. Go early. Getting out of bed and hitting the trails early pays dividends. Most birds are never more active than during the first hours of daylight. Just as the early bird gets the worm; early birders get more sightings.
If your primary focus is on warblers, look for spots where the early morning sunlight first penetrates the overhead canopy. As warming, sunlit insects start to become active, hungry warblers will soon arrive.
2. Shhhh! Keep noise and movement to a minimum. Although this may sound like basic common sense — because it is — most folks continually violate both rules; making way too much noise and moving around way too often.
3. WAIT. Once you find some activity — especially if it is associated with a food source — drop anchor and stay put for a least a half hour. Although you may think that remaining motionless in one spot for more than five seconds is not in your DNA, I guarantee that you’ll see a lot more birdlife if you let them come to you instead of you crashing around looking for them.
Wearing dark or camouflaged clothing will also increase sightings. For those who want to go all out, black and green face paint will complete your birding wardrobe, rendering you virtually invisible to even the closest of birds.
4. Location. As with real estate, location is everything. Generally speaking, the larger the block of habitat, the greater the numbers and variety of birdlife you’ll find.
If you can find an area with a rich mix of mature hardwood timber, dense understory and small wetlands, you're in business.
5. Binoculars, bird book. Don’t forget to bring your binoculars and favorite bird book. There is never a better time to key out a mystery bird than when it’s hopping around at your feet. Published by Golden Press, the "Birds of North America" is my longtime favorite guidebook. The maps and text are simple, and the superb illustrations are well organized and impeccably accurate.
Sprout new ideas
