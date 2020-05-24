5 ways to keep your home's roof in good shape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The roof is your home’s first line of defense against the elements. Take care of your roof and it will take care of you.

Nipping problems in the bud can also save you big bucks in the cost of emergency repairs — which average $1,000 — for things like leaks and ice dams. And in a worst-case scenario where you’re forced to replace the roof prematurely, you could be on the hook for $8,000 or more.

Fortunately, a roof is a pretty basic structure. That’s why aesthetics is the main reason for full-scale roof replacements. “Old and aging roofs can be unsightly, and many owners simply no longer like the way their houses look,” Reid Ribble, CEO of the National Roofing Contractors Association, said.

Still, damaged roofs are a common source of insurance claims, and the “claims can run in excess of $15,000, depending upon the location and size of your home,” Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute, said.

Here are five ways to keep your roof in good shape for the long term: