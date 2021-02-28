6 top houseplants for low light

You’ll find a variety of philodendrons for your indoor garden. 'Brasil' has dark green heart-shaped leaves with a golden stripe down the middle. 'Brandi,' another trailing philodendron, has olive green heart-shaped leaves with silver splashing. These can be allowed to trail or trained up onto a trellis.

'Golden Goddess' has larger chartreuse leaves that make a dramatic statement in a home or office. When small, it is great for desks and tabletops, but you will need to transition it to a floor plant as it climbs its support, growing up to six feet tall.

Or add a subtle touch of orange with 'Prince of Orange.' The new leaves of this shrubby philodendron emerge a coppery orange and eventually age to green. It grows 24 or more inches tall.

• Cast iron plant. The name says it all. Cast iron plant is tough and tolerant of low light and benign neglect. Individual long strappy leaves sprout from the ground to create a mass of greenery. This growth habit has made it a popular groundcover in milder climates. Variegated varieties with splashed or striping can be difficult to find but add to its beauty.