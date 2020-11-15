 Skip to main content
65 groups receive $1.3 million in grants
The Regional Development Authority, the nonprofit that holds the gaming license for the Rhythm City Casino awarded a total of $1,272,982 in grants last week to help area nonprofit, civic and governmental organizations to do projects for community betterment.

Here is the complete list of awards.

Quad-City Arts, 2020-2021 Visiting Artist Series, $19,500

One Eighty, One Eighty Career Training Center, $17,500

Quad-City Botanical Center, core operating support, education, $15,000

Tapestry Farms, using urban farming to invest in the lives of refugees, $15,000

PBC Inc., Camp Excel Leadership Academy, $15,000

LivWell Cares, compassionate advocacy and resources for every senior, $15,000

Augustana College, sustainable urban wetlands project, $13,300

Junior Achievement of the Heartland, expand JA program delivery options due to COVID-19 pandemic, $10,100

Testimonies of Hope Inc./Agrow's House of Healing and Hope, pandemic recovery, $10,000

USO of Illinois, USO Rock Island COVID-19 efforts, general operating support, $10,000

Davenport Sister Cities, Christkindlmarket, Quad-Cities, 2020, $8,000

Partners of Scott County Watersheds, critical equipment needs for education, $7,690

Hilltop Campus Village Corp., street lighting for safety and security on Main Street, $7,500

Freight House Farmers Market, food insecurity initiative, SNAP/EBT, $7,500

Hand in Hand, creative curriculum implementation, $6,638

Family Museum, plush toy and prop replacement, $5,900

Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, Quad-Cities Tim Tebow Night to Shine virtual prom, $5,000

VTG Associates, general operating support for virtual technology group, $5,000

Living Proof Exhibit, healing power of the arts to Quad-Citians touched by cancer, $5,000

LeadHer, match support and mentor recruitment, $5,000

Midwest Writing Center, youth education, job skills and community development through writing, $5,000

Iowa College Access Network, educator and student support during and post COVID-19, $5,000

Quad-Cities Jazz Festival LTD, Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Workshop and Matinee Series, $5,000

Children's Therapy Center of the Q-C NFP, operations support for Davenport pediatric rehabilitation clinic, $5,000

Mississippi Valley Blues Society, improving organizational capacity of the society, $5,000

Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, COVID-19 impact grant, $5,000

Humane Society of Scott County, COVID-19 zero cost boarding fees, $5,000

Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation, replace HVAC at the Colonel Davenport House, $4,000

Clock Inc., $4,000

Quad-Cities Running Club, Run with Us, $3,750

River Bend Foodbank, cold storage expansion, $50,000

Quad-Cities Chamber Foundation-Iowa, ambassador pilot program, $50,000

Scott County Housing Council, rehab of single-multi-family housing for low-income people, $50,000

River Action, Inc., historic First Bridge north pier project (phase 2), $50,000

Friends of the Quad-Cities, Visit Quad-Cities (VQC), economic recovery through tourism, $50,000

Humility Homes & Services Inc., downtown Davenport street outreach, Bridge to Pay for Success, $45,000

Friendly House, new passenger buses, $40,000

Putnam Museum, partnering for access and representation, $38,500

QCON-Alternatives, QCON-Hub, $35,000

Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency special events committee, David E. Lane Coats for Kids, $30,912

QCON-Alternatives, QCON-SEAP, $30,000

Figge Art Museum, scheduled exhibition and program support, $26,262

City of Riverdale, air compressor, $26,000

Salvation Army Family Services, emergency shelter assistance, $25,000

Scott County Housing Council, support for winter emergency shelter plan, year, two, $25,000

NAMI Greater Mississippi River Valley, re-establishing NAMI's front door, $25,000

Western Illinois University Foundation for WQPT-QC PBS, fundraising support through membership challenge grant, $25,000

QC Community Broadcasting Group, Inc., COVID-19 media mitigation project, $25,000

Dress For Success Quad-Cities, helping Q-C women find a job, the Dress for Success Career Center, $25,000

Safer Foundation, youth empowerment program, $25,000

Fresh Films, learning, mentoring workforce development for teens, $25,000

Handicapped Development Center, increasing work opportunities, $25,000

River Music Experience, platform to rebuild the music scene, $23,000

Bethany for Children and Families, leveraging federally matched funding, $21,232

Trinity Health Foundation, breast cancer screening and diagnostic services for Scott County, $20,360

Big Brothers Big Sisters Mississippi River Valley, Keep Kids Connected, $20,000

Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates, iJAG, guiding students to success in school, work and life, $20,000

Twin Torch Foundation Inc., boys to men youth development and mentoring program, $20,000

Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, leadership and life skills building program for underserved girls, $20,000

Ballet Quad-Cities, keeping the Q-C dancing, operating support, $20,000

Child Abuse Council, security support, $2,645

Junior Theater Inc., virtual student new play festival, launching season 69, $2,642

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, urban campus, No. 9 of 10 cycle payments, $50,000

Center for Active Seniors Inc., No. 3 of 3 cycle payments, $50,000

United Way of the Quad-Cities, No. 3 of 3 cycle payments, $6,051

+4 
092319-qct-qca-tiny-03.jpg

One Eighty received $17,500 for a career training center. In this file photo from 2019, One Eighty founder Rusty Boruff talks about the nonprofit's goal of helping people turn their lives around.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER,

