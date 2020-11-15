65 groups receive $1.3 million in grants

The Regional Development Authority, the nonprofit that holds the gaming license for the Rhythm City Casino awarded a total of $1,272,982 in grants last week to help area nonprofit, civic and governmental organizations to do projects for community betterment.

Here is the complete list of awards.

Quad-City Arts, 2020-2021 Visiting Artist Series, $19,500

One Eighty, One Eighty Career Training Center, $17,500

Quad-City Botanical Center, core operating support, education, $15,000

Tapestry Farms, using urban farming to invest in the lives of refugees, $15,000

PBC Inc., Camp Excel Leadership Academy, $15,000

LivWell Cares, compassionate advocacy and resources for every senior, $15,000

Augustana College, sustainable urban wetlands project, $13,300

Junior Achievement of the Heartland, expand JA program delivery options due to COVID-19 pandemic, $10,100

Testimonies of Hope Inc./Agrow's House of Healing and Hope, pandemic recovery, $10,000

USO of Illinois, USO Rock Island COVID-19 efforts, general operating support, $10,000