65 groups receive $1.3 million in grants

The Regional Development Authority, the nonprofit that holds the gaming license for the Rhythm City Casino awarded a total of $1,272,982 in grants last week to help area nonprofit, civic and governmental organizations to do projects for community betterment.
Here is the complete list of awards.
Quad-City Arts, 2020-2021 Visiting Artist Series, $19,500
One Eighty, One Eighty Career Training Center, $17,500
Quad-City Botanical Center, core operating support, education, $15,000
Tapestry Farms, using urban farming to invest in the lives of refugees, $15,000
PBC Inc., Camp Excel Leadership Academy, $15,000
LivWell Cares, compassionate advocacy and resources for every senior, $15,000
Augustana College, sustainable urban wetlands project, $13,300
Junior Achievement of the Heartland, expand JA program delivery options due to COVID-19 pandemic, $10,100
Testimonies of Hope Inc./Agrow's House of Healing and Hope, pandemic recovery, $10,000
USO of Illinois, USO Rock Island COVID-19 efforts, general operating support, $10,000
Davenport Sister Cities, Christkindlmarket, Quad-Cities, 2020, $8,000
Partners of Scott County Watersheds, critical equipment needs for education, $7,690
Hilltop Campus Village Corp., street lighting for safety and security on Main Street, $7,500
Freight House Farmers Market, food insecurity initiative, SNAP/EBT, $7,500
Hand in Hand, creative curriculum implementation, $6,638
Family Museum, plush toy and prop replacement, $5,900
Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, Quad-Cities Tim Tebow Night to Shine virtual prom, $5,000
VTG Associates, general operating support for virtual technology group, $5,000
Living Proof Exhibit, healing power of the arts to Quad-Citians touched by cancer, $5,000
LeadHer, match support and mentor recruitment, $5,000
Midwest Writing Center, youth education, job skills and community development through writing, $5,000
Iowa College Access Network, educator and student support during and post COVID-19, $5,000
Quad-Cities Jazz Festival LTD, Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Workshop and Matinee Series, $5,000
Children's Therapy Center of the Q-C NFP, operations support for Davenport pediatric rehabilitation clinic, $5,000
Mississippi Valley Blues Society, improving organizational capacity of the society, $5,000
Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, COVID-19 impact grant, $5,000
Humane Society of Scott County, COVID-19 zero cost boarding fees, $5,000
Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation, replace HVAC at the Colonel Davenport House, $4,000
Clock Inc., $4,000
Quad-Cities Running Club, Run with Us, $3,750
River Bend Foodbank, cold storage expansion, $50,000
Quad-Cities Chamber Foundation-Iowa, ambassador pilot program, $50,000
Scott County Housing Council, rehab of single-multi-family housing for low-income people, $50,000
River Action, Inc., historic First Bridge north pier project (phase 2), $50,000
Friends of the Quad-Cities, Visit Quad-Cities (VQC), economic recovery through tourism, $50,000
Humility Homes & Services Inc., downtown Davenport street outreach, Bridge to Pay for Success, $45,000
Friendly House, new passenger buses, $40,000
Putnam Museum, partnering for access and representation, $38,500
QCON-Alternatives, QCON-Hub, $35,000
Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency special events committee, David E. Lane Coats for Kids, $30,912
QCON-Alternatives, QCON-SEAP, $30,000
Figge Art Museum, scheduled exhibition and program support, $26,262
City of Riverdale, air compressor, $26,000
Salvation Army Family Services, emergency shelter assistance, $25,000
Scott County Housing Council, support for winter emergency shelter plan, year, two, $25,000
NAMI Greater Mississippi River Valley, re-establishing NAMI's front door, $25,000
Western Illinois University Foundation for WQPT-QC PBS, fundraising support through membership challenge grant, $25,000
QC Community Broadcasting Group, Inc., COVID-19 media mitigation project, $25,000
Dress For Success Quad-Cities, helping Q-C women find a job, the Dress for Success Career Center, $25,000
Safer Foundation, youth empowerment program, $25,000
Fresh Films, learning, mentoring workforce development for teens, $25,000
Handicapped Development Center, increasing work opportunities, $25,000
River Music Experience, platform to rebuild the music scene, $23,000
Bethany for Children and Families, leveraging federally matched funding, $21,232
Trinity Health Foundation, breast cancer screening and diagnostic services for Scott County, $20,360
Big Brothers Big Sisters Mississippi River Valley, Keep Kids Connected, $20,000
Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates, iJAG, guiding students to success in school, work and life, $20,000
Twin Torch Foundation Inc., boys to men youth development and mentoring program, $20,000
Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, leadership and life skills building program for underserved girls, $20,000
Ballet Quad-Cities, keeping the Q-C dancing, operating support, $20,000
Child Abuse Council, security support, $2,645
Junior Theater Inc., virtual student new play festival, launching season 69, $2,642
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, urban campus, No. 9 of 10 cycle payments, $50,000
Center for Active Seniors Inc., No. 3 of 3 cycle payments, $50,000
United Way of the Quad-Cities, No. 3 of 3 cycle payments, $6,051
