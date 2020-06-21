8 actions you can take to protect birds where you live

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

These tips come from the National Audubon Society.

1. Reduce or eliminate pesticide and herbicide use.

2. Create or protect water sources in your yard. Birds need water to drink and bathe in, just like humans. Be sure to keep birdbaths clean and change the water three times per week when mosquitoes are breeding.

3. Identify the non-native invasive plants in your region, and work to remove them from your yard. And don't bring any new invasives into your backyard habitat because they don't provide as much good food or shelter as natives do and can threaten healthy ecosystems.

4. Make your windows visible to birds to prevent collisions. Put up screens, close drapes and blinds when you leave the house or stick multiple decals on the glass (decals need to be no more than two to four inches apart to be effective).

5. Let your yard get a little messy. Leave snags for nesting places and stack downed tree limbs to create a brush pile which is a great source of cover for birds during bad weather.