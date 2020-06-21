8 actions you can take to protect birds where you live

These tips come from the National Audubon Society.
1. Reduce or eliminate pesticide and herbicide use.
2. Create or protect water sources in your yard. Birds need water to drink and bathe in, just like humans. Be sure to keep birdbaths clean and change the water three times per week when mosquitoes are breeding.
3. Identify the non-native invasive plants in your region, and work to remove them from your yard. And don't bring any new invasives into your backyard habitat because they don't provide as much good food or shelter as natives do and can threaten healthy ecosystems.
4. Make your windows visible to birds to prevent collisions. Put up screens, close drapes and blinds when you leave the house or stick multiple decals on the glass (decals need to be no more than two to four inches apart to be effective).
5. Let your yard get a little messy. Leave snags for nesting places and stack downed tree limbs to create a brush pile which is a great source of cover for birds during bad weather.
6. Close your blinds at night and turn off lights you aren't using. Some birds use constellations to guide them on their annual migrations and bright lights from windows and skylights can disrupt their steering senses.
7. Plant native plants. Native flora provides birds with food in the form of fruit and seeds, and is home to tasty invertebrates like bugs and spiders.
8. Attract hummingbirds with sugar water, made by combining four parts hot water to one part white sugar, boiled for one to two minutes. Never use honey, artificial sweeteners or food coloring. Clean feeders with a solution of one part white vinegar to four parts water once a week.
