8 trees for attracting butterflies

Much is written about planting milkweed to support monarch butterflies, and certainly milkweed is crucial.

But there are many more butterflies than monarchs that need food, and there are many more plants than milkweed that support them, including trees!

​Trees play a vital role in supporting butterflies because they provide shelter, food, and water. Here are some trees that support butterflies.

1. Oak (Quercus spp.)

Oaks might arguably be the most valuable host tree for butterflies because they support so many different species.

Butterflies that consider oak trees a host plant are: Striped Hairstreak, Banded Hairstreak, Mourning Cloak, Edwards Hairstreak, Red Banded Hairstreak, White M Hairstreak, and Horace's Duskywing.

2. Cherry tree (Prunus avium)

Not only are cherry trees a beautiful blooming tree but they also host a huge variety of butterflies and moths including: the American Snout, Red-spotted Purple, Spring Azure, Viceroy, Coral Hairstreak, Hummingbird Clearwing, Cecropia Silk Moth, and White Admiral.

3. Sweetbay magnolia (Magnolia virginiana )