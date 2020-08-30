‘A comfortable house’: Davenport woman updates historic Bridge Avenue home for today's living

Immediately catching your attention in the living room is that the fireplace is set at an angle, and Miranda has set the furniture and area rug at an angle to match. "It just lines up like that," she said. "It gives it a little more interest."

Also interesting: the use of three large steamer-type trunks as a coffee table, end table and holder for the big-screen TV.

Above a doorway to an adjoining room is a sign, written in calligraphy, that says "La Bibliotecha," or "the library," in Spanish. The room is lined with shelves containing a large variety of books — old Nancy Drew mysteries, cookbooks and children's books that Miranda pulls off the shelves to read to her nine grandchildren.

This room also is where she keeps her sewing machine to do her work as a seamstress for Burke Cleaners.

On one side of the room is a door opening to the small bathroom she redid.

Both the bath and the kitchen are small, but she has updated them for usability, incorporating on-trend materials.

A closer look at the kitchen

Some updating already had been done with the installation of white cabinets, and Miranda built from there.