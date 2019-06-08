The south wall of the great room is a study in windows and shapes. Note the square upper windows, inset with triangles, similar to those used in the staircase. Beneath them is a horizontal band, then a row of circle-shaped sconces, then the windows themselves, with four square windows on all sides of the larger rectangular-doors.
The stucco-like exterior of the Schafer home is painted a color called Tuscan Gold, and the shingles are a faux-slate product. Note the horizontal banding, the square and rectangular windows and the lines that create diamond shapes at the top. All these shapes are repeated inside. The formal landscape was a collaboration between Wynne Schafer and Aunt Rhodies in the Village of East Davenport.
The staircase balustrade was designed by architect Scott Bengfort, incorporating Wynne Schafer's desire to use circles, squares and triangles as repetitive elements in the house. Made of iron, it was fabricated by Boyler's Ornamental Iron, Bettendorf.
Each room in the downstairs features some kind of decorative detail on the ceiling, including the kitchen, In addition to its having a vaulted shape, there is a band that visually separates the kitchen from an adjoining sitting area.
The living area of the home's great room features matching fireplaces on either end. The bases are limestone, the surrounds are stone and the mantels are cherry, incorporating triangular, circular and rectangular shapes. The ball-topped triangles mimic the staircase newel post and support beam.
The kitchen features maple cabinets with open and glass-covered shelves, a look that was certainly not the norm when Wynne Schafer designed them in the late 1990s. The Corian-topped island is four feet by eight feet and is set lower than standard elevation because that is a more comfortable height at which to work.
The living area of the home's great room springs to life with the color of live plants, fresh flowers, original art work and an area rug over the limestone floor. The band of molding near the top of the photo "brings down" the ceiling that continues for another nine feet. The band is replicated by a similar feature on the home's exterior.
A wall of windows in the great room faces south, flooding the area with natural light, while wall scones provide a warm "up lighting," washing the ceiling with what Wynne Schafer describes as a "lovely glow."
The island and shape of the ceiling visually separate the kitchen area of this room from the sitting area that includes a bookcase. The sitting area provides another gathering space when the couple is entertaining.
Wynne Schafer poses for a portrait in the dining room of her home, distinguished by royal blue walls hung with original artwork.
A band of handmade, blue-and-white tiles was "a cheap way to get a little bit of design" in the otherwise white tile backsplash, Wynne Schafer said.
Now, that's blue! Wynne Schafer and a friend achieved this bold color in the dining room by applying three shades of blue and "ragging" the surface to create a finish like suede, topped by a glaze.
Circles, rectangles and triangles are three shapes repeated throughout the home, including on the balustrade of the staircase.
The backyard of David and Wynne Schafer's home is dotted with trees and small flower and vegetable gardens.
In addition to maple cabinets, the kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, solid-surface, Corian countertops and a band of handmade decorative tiles along the backsplash.
The living area of the home's great room springs to life with the natural light of the outdoors and the color of live plants, fresh flowers, original art work and an area rug over the limestone floor.
Wynne Schafer and her trusty dog sit for a portrait in the living area of the home's great room.
Little did Wynne Schafer know when a friend gave her a chicken figurine years ago that it would grow to become a collection and that chickens would become such a popular motif.
Rhododendrons bloom in the front yard of the Schafer home.
The formal landscape design of the Schafers' front yard was a joint effort between Wynne Schafer and Aunt Rhodies Landscape & Design in the Village of East Davenport.
Planter boxes in the home's front yard are planted for the season, including pansies for spring.
Hostas grow shoulder-to-shoulder in the front yard of the Schafer home.
The backyard of David and Wynne Schafer's home includes a terrace and, a few steps down, a patio. An expansive lawn dotted by gardens spreads out beyond the patio.
The newel post and support beam for the staircase are shaped like slender triangles, positioned so that one is inverted from the other.
Here is what the Schafers see looking from the back terrace of their home — an expanse of lawn, a virtual hedge of trees and 12 different flower and vegetable gardens.
If you've ever visited France or Italy — absorbing the colors, the architecture, the flowers, the "look" — you may sense some of that while visiting the home of David and Wynne Schafer of Davenport.
When Wynne designed their home in 1996, she wanted it to reflect her and her husband's travels to those countries that they enjoyed so much. She wanted to merge that feeling into their daily lives.
She also made a conscious decision to incorporate circles, squares, triangles and rectangles — inside and out — to visually tie the home together and to give it architectural panache.
Another consideration was universal design, or building the home so that it would accommodate someone in a wheelchair — no steps to reach the first floor, wide doorways, sufficient "turnaround" space within rooms and countertops and kitchen appliances at accommodating heights.
"It's been a real plus for us," she said of the universal design.
None of these ideas came to her out of the blue.
Wynne graduated from Iowa State University, Ames, with a degree in interior design, and taught design history at Scott Community College for 33 years that included leading trips to Europe.
She attributes her interest in those areas to her mom, whom she describes as "very creative."
"She upholstered, made drapes, made clothes and redecorated our living room three or four times during my childhood.
"That rubbed off on me."
Wynne was active in 4-H and took a trip to the Chicago Merchandise Mart in 1966 when she was a teenager. There she had an opportunity to "talk to really high up people" in the design world and view high-end showrooms with classic interior design furnishings, including Danish Modern which was coming into its own.
In designing their home, she drew from these experiences as well as contemporary looks in magazines and a desire for light and open space. Collaborating with architect Scott Bengfort on details, the result was a progressive, open floor plan that stands the test of time.
A tour
Step into the foyer and ahead is a great room with a soaring, 18-foot ceiling and a wall of windows that allows you to see through the house into the expansive backyard.
"I wanted that transparency, to see to the back," Wynne said. "This way the house really does relate to the yard."
To your left is a dining room with bright blue faux-painted walls that feel like suede and, through the great room and to the left again, is the open kitchen with sitting room. Here you'll find maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and solid-surface Corian countertops.
Through the great room and to your right is a bar area for entertaining and the master suite.
Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and a jack-and-jill bath.
Details
Tucked in throughout are thoughtful details, as Wynne made every surface, every aspect, of their home special in some way.
Ceilings could be just ceilings, but in this home each one has a special treatment.
Lighting — a lot of thought went into this. In the great room, for example, not only is there a wall of windows for natural light, but fixtures that cast light towards the ceiling in a warm glow.
The other side of the great room is dominated by a staircase to the second floor, the balustrade custom-made by Boyler's Ornamental Iron, Bettendorf, incorporating circles, squares and triangles.
And each end of the room has a matching fireplace with circles, squares and triangles, echoing the balustrade.
Throughout the home there is original artwork, dozens of thriving plants and lots of color. Furniture includes several Eames chairs, Eames being the husband-and-wife industrial design team of Charles and Ray whose work contributed to the development of modern architecture and furniture in the 20th century.
The yard, too, is a feast for the eyes. The front is a formal design, while the back contains a dozen flower and vegetable beds and trees that include everything from tri-color and copper beeches to concolor and white firs.
Visiting the Schafers might be the next best thing to a trip to Europe.