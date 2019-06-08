When Charis Gonyo picks up her violin to play with the North Scott Junior High School Orches…

Like much of the world, Mary Catherine Guyot watched Monday as the Notre Dame cathedral fire…

It's been 55 years since the Kennedy-Nixon presidential debates, so even if you remember wat…

About the homeowners

David Schafer is retired from Deere & Co. where he did management consulting for the dealer organization.

Wynne Schafer is retired after 33 years of teaching design history at Scott Community College. She is a licensed interior designer and operates Schafer Interiors.

She has a bucket list of homes in Europe she lectured about that she would like to visit.