A fall salute to trees

Fall has brought explosive fall color to Quad-City area trees. In the hubbub of life, don't forget to stop and admire. Pictured on this page is a yellow ash tree that caused this reporter to do a double-take while driving by.
And in the next yard is a maple of brilliant red. They're growing along 23rd Street in Bettendorf.
Also on this page is a huge, downed bur oak that fell in the Aug. 10 derecho, destroying a house in the 1000 block of Davenport's Kirkwood Boulevard. The picture doesn't do it justice.
And, finally, we have a contribution from Robert Nolan, a 46-year resident of the Quad-Cities who now lives in Clive, near Des Moines.
He sent in the photo of the snow-covered bur oak, a family tree that, as he wrote in an email, "we did not lose!" in the derecho.
The tree is growing on the family's Century Farm (1888) near Wyoming, Iowa, in Jones County.
"When I grew up on this farm in the 1950s and '60s, my late father always referred to this tree as the twisted oak as it has a circular twist to its outer cork," he wrote. "It was his favorite oak out of hundreds on our farm.
"An Iowa State forester inspecting this tree about 25 years ago estimated its age at over 300 years. He stated "it likely had a few bear, deer, bison and elk under its limbs at one time."
"This grand bur oak is truly a Legacy Tree."
Nolan is an Iowa Woodland Owners Association member, and his email went on to describe some of the challenges facing our trees.
"We fortunately did not lose this legacy tree but we did lose a number of large oak and hickory trees in the adjacent 35 acres of timber," he wrote.
"These trees and all of our state's forests are under extreme stress from a number of factors.
"These include storms (ice, snow, wind), drought, tree insect invasion like green ash borer, pine beetles, elm bark beetles (Dutch elm disease), gypsy moth, and others.
"Other factors include fungus invasions like oak wilt disease and the long-term exposure to some of the chemicals used throughout our country in agriculture.
"Most notably there is a strong correlation between the drift of dicamba-based herbicides and tree death and also leaf tatters from exposure to chloroacetanilide herbicides. Both chemical groups impact oak trees predominately.
