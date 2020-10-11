A fall salute to trees

Fall has brought explosive fall color to Quad-City area trees. In the hubbub of life, don't forget to stop and admire. Pictured on this page is a yellow ash tree that caused this reporter to do a double-take while driving by.

And in the next yard is a maple of brilliant red. They're growing along 23rd Street in Bettendorf.

Also on this page is a huge, downed bur oak that fell in the Aug. 10 derecho, destroying a house in the 1000 block of Davenport's Kirkwood Boulevard. The picture doesn't do it justice.

And, finally, we have a contribution from Robert Nolan, a 46-year resident of the Quad-Cities who now lives in Clive, near Des Moines.

He sent in the photo of the snow-covered bur oak, a family tree that, as he wrote in an email, "we did not lose!" in the derecho.

The tree is growing on the family's Century Farm (1888) near Wyoming, Iowa, in Jones County.

"When I grew up on this farm in the 1950s and '60s, my late father always referred to this tree as the twisted oak as it has a circular twist to its outer cork," he wrote. "It was his favorite oak out of hundreds on our farm.