About the homeowners

Michael Matherly is a Rock Island native and a 2002 graduate of Rock Island High School. After three years at Black Hawk College, he finished a degree in insurance and business administration at Illinois State University in 2007 and now works as an adjuster for Travelers' Insurance.

He calls himself a "Rock Island junkie."

He has co-chaired the Red & Gold Tailgate Party fundraiser for the school's football team for more than five years, and he recently was elected to the Rock Island-Milan School Board.

Jessica is from the south side of Chicago and works teaching non-native English speakers at Rock Island High School.

She also is noted for helping to found, along with her best friend and school social worker, the Rocky Resource Room from which they do student and family outreach for about 30 families.

The room is stocked with items families need, including hygiene products, food from River Bend Foodbank, clothes and shoes.

During the frequent snow days this past winter, the women helped put together emergency food supplies for students whose two main meals of the day come from school.

They also help teens who are homeless, partnering with other social service organizations to help them find apartments.

The Matherlys enjoy entertaining family and friends and host two big parties every year, one called "Friendsgiving" in the fall and one for the Saturday of the Kentucky Derby.

They received an award from the Rock Island Preservation Society in 2015 for an "unveiling" of their previous home on 21st Street.