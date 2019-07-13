Henry Langrehr answers the door of his Clinton, Iowa, home with a briskness that belies his …

The role of clickers in World War II

During the World War II D-Day invasion of France on June 6, 1944, American paratroopers carried a signaling device known as the Cricket.

It provided a distinct “click” sound when the steel backer was depressed against the brass body of the small, two-inch device. It enabled paratroopers to identify "friend or foe" and to communicate with each other under total darkness when surrounded by enemy forces as they landed scattered and out of position.

The instructions were to click once to call for an identification and respond with two clicks to signal as a friend, rather than be recognized as a foe.

The original Cricket Clickers were manufactured in England by the J. Hudson and Co. Ltd. of Birmingham as time keepers for band leaders. The U.S. bought 7,000 of the Acme No. 470 to use during D-Day.

They were to be discarded after 24 hours, lest enemy troops get a hold of them and use them against Americans. That is why there are so few authenticated Crickets in existence today. A concerted effort was made to find more this year, the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Several companies make replicas.