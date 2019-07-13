Fran Fiedler remebers exactly when she started collecting clickers, the small devices that make a clicking sound when a piece of metal is pressed by one's thumb, then released.
She was sorting through her mother's things after her death in 1984 and happened across a small yellow piece with the words "Skokie's Ace Store." Fiedler had grown up in Skokie, Illinois, and the clicker was a giveaway advertisement for the Ace Hardware store.
After that, she "just started looking for them" and friends and family who caught wind of her interest did likewise.
Today Fiedler, of Bettendorf, has a collection of about 60 clickers of different sizes and shapes, printed with different images.
Her favorite is shaped like a bird that drops its head into a log when clicked. The design is unusual, but what really sets it apart are the tiny words stamped on its side: "Made in U.S. Zone Germany," which provides a sense of history.
Several clickers were made as advertisements, trumpeting Old Style beer, Weather Bird shoes and Turtle Wax.
President Richard Nixon gave out clickers for one of his campaigns that says, "Click with Dick."
The majority show different creatures and people — frogs and beetles are popular critter motifs, and there are several Roy Rogers, cowboy and Native American representations in the people category.
Christmas and Halloween are represented, and there are several depicting revelers in jester costumes with masks because they were used as noise makers at parties such as New Year's Eve and Mardi Gras.
The Kirchhof company of Newark, New Jersey, founded in 1852 by Charles Kirchhof, was a leading manufacturer. In addition to clickers, the company also made other kinds of noisemakers — rattles and clackers, for example — and small metal toys, according to online research.
Fiedler found most pieces of her collection in antique stores or shops — there's always the thrill of the hunt and finding something one doesn't already have. Some originally were prizes in boxes of Cracker Jacks.
For a while her clickers were stowed away in a drawer, then her brother, a skilled woodworker, made a display case with a glass door that Fiedler has hung in her sun room.
The case has room for more, but she isn't actively buying. As with many collectors, the time has come to perhaps start getting rid of things.