A quilt made of yo yos? Yes it's true. Check it out at Q-C Botanical Center

The news release about a quilt exhibit at the Quad-City Botanical Center said that Sandi Cockerill loves to make "yo yos" and that she made about 300 of them for her quilt in the exhibit.

To most people, a yo yo likely is toy, a wood ball with flat sides and a string for reeling the ball up and down. It has nothing to do with quilts.

But if you go to the Rock Island center, you will learn that a yo yo in quilt language is a rosette. It's made by taking a round piece of fabric, turning the edges under, stitching along the edges, then pulling the stitches to gather the fabric into a rosette.

Cockerill, of East Moline, likes to make yo yos while she's watching TV and her "hands need something to do." It takes her no time at all to make a big batch.

"I began with two- and three-inch circles and made many flowers," she said. "Then I challenged myself to make the yo yo smaller and smaller. I can now make them only one-fourth of an inch around."