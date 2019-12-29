A quilt made of yo yos? Yes it's true. Check it out at Q-C Botanical Center

The news release about a quilt exhibit at the Quad-City Botanical Center said that Sandi Cockerill loves to make "yo yos" and that she made about 300 of them for her quilt in the exhibit.
To most people, a yo yo likely is toy, a wood ball with flat sides and a string for reeling the ball up and down. It has nothing to do with quilts.
But if you go to the Rock Island center, you will learn that a yo yo in quilt language is a rosette. It's made by taking a round piece of fabric, turning the edges under, stitching along the edges, then pulling the stitches to gather the fabric into a rosette.
Cockerill, of East Moline, likes to make yo yos while she's watching TV and her "hands need something to do." It takes her no time at all to make a big batch.
"I began with two- and three-inch circles and made many flowers," she said. "Then I challenged myself to make the yo yo smaller and smaller. I can now make them only one-fourth of an inch around."
The fabric must be very thin, like a lining, to accomplish this, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Rosettes can be sewn together to make crochet-like coverlets or various designs, like Cockerill's snowman in the quilt show. The yo yos are of various sizes and shades of white, with pearlized beads or snowflakes sewn in the middle. "I tried not to have two of the same next to each other," she said.
The snowman quilt is her favorite work. "I just makes me smile to think of the 300 yo yos needed to complete it."
She also said that "anybody could make that quilt."
"Kids could make it."
On Page D3, you'll find pictures and stories of other quilts in the show, which will continue through January at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
And if you enjoy quilts, know that Sept. 18-19 will be the every-other-year quilt show of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. The show usually has about 400 quilts plus demonstrations and vendors.