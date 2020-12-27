A year like no other: From education to entertainment, COVID-19 changed everything

Sales increased for bread cookbooks, small cooking/baking appliances, toilet paper and hand sanitizer, and some animal shelters saw increased demand for pets. Veterinarian Jennifer Ewoldt says veterinarians in general are busier now than they've ever been, either because people have more pets, or they are noticing them more.

It was one thing after another.

Reader Wendy Van Dyke, of Davenport, sent a letter explaining that she looked for ways to experience joy, making paper hearts for her window or browsing the peonies at the Stampe Lilac Garden in Davenport.

But she doubtless spoke for others when she said, "while all of this is a temporary panacea for my anxiety, the worry still persists.

"I feel concern for the pervasive fear, for people struggling to get by with a faltering economy and for those faced daily with racial injustice.

"I hope that one day soon this 'New Normal' shall pass and that I will awaken without the tension in my stomach and once again be able to relax.

"I want to travel, listen to live music, and go to the theater. I long to sit with a live audience experiencing a shared emotional response, and in this way to expand my horizons and to increase my knowledge of our world."