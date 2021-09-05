 Skip to main content
African violets will be for sale in Bettendorf
African violets will be for sale in Bettendorf

The Quad-Cities African Violet Society will hold a fall sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Wallace’s Garden Center, 2605 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. 

Unusual varieties of African violets, streptocarpus, episcias and many other types of gesneriads will be sold.  Members will be on hand to answer questions about any problems you are experiencing with your violets.   

For questions, email africanviolets@yahoo.com

