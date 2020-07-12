You are the owner of this article.
Algal blooms create dangerous toxins

Health officials are urging those with plans to get on the water this summer to watch out for harmful algal blooms.

Not all algal blooms are harmful, but some produce the toxins microcystin or cylindrospermopsin that pose a health risk to people and animals. 

Beachgoers and boaters should get out of the water immediately if they see blue-green algal blooms that may look like blue or green paint in the water, thick puffy surface foam, or swirling colors in the water.

The young, elderly and immunocompromised are most at risk if they touch, swallow, or inhale water with toxins. Symptoms include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing or wheezing.

Anyone who has been exposed should shower immediately and contact the Illinois Poison Center at 800-222-1222.

Suspected algal blooms can be reported to the Illinois EPA using the Bloom Watch app.

