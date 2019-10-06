Short or tall, big or small, ornamental alliums are a treat for flower gardeners and for butterflies, bees and other pollinators. Plant the bulbs in fall and enjoy months of colorful spring and summer blooms – this year, and for years to come.
Just like their relatives, onions and chives, ornamental alliums are easy to grow and trouble-free. Pest, diseases and even deer don’t bother them. Most types are reliably perennial and winter hardy in zones 3 to 8. (the Quad-City region is zone 4 to 5, depending on exact location.)
Alliums prefer well-drained soil and full sun, though they will also grow in partial shade.
You can choose flowers that are white, yellow, pink, purple or even blue. All are long-lasting and combine nicely with other perennials. They are also excellent cut flowers. When alliums finish blooming, their foliage fades away quickly, so surrounding flowers can take center stage. Check the bloom times so you can have some alliums blooming all season long.
Here are five choices:
• Allium hollandicum ‘Purple Sensation.’ Provides a burst of color just prior to peony bloom. Raspberry-violet globes measure 3- to 4-inches across and are held high on 3-foot stems that rise above most newly emerging perennials.
You have free articles remaining.
• Globemaster alliums. These show-stopping flowers are the size of bowling balls, on sturdy, three-foot-tall stems. Bloom time is the same as most peonies, which make excellent companions. The dried seed heads are striking when left in the garden and will usually last into early autumn.
• Allium christophii. Has eight-inch diameter flowers atop 12- to 18-inch-tall stems. The spiky, violet–pink blossoms have a silvery sheen that adds to the stunning appearance.
• Drumstick allium, Allium sphaerocephalon. This is a good choice for amongst ornamental grasses or other perennials. The two-toned, raspberry and green flowers have long, slender stems and are a fabulous addition to early summer arrangements. Drumstick alliums will self-sow, so they’re ideal for naturalizing.
• Allium bulgaricum, also known as Nectaroscordum siculum or Sicilian honey garlic. The sprays of dangling, cream and burgundy florets have an exotic look that’s completely different from other alliums.
Once you start growing ornamental alliums, you’ll find yourself looking for more varieties and more ways to include these beauties in the landscape.