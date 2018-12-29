Try 1 month for 99¢

Struck by the Struck mansion.

Pardon the pun, but who can argue that the Dr. Kuno Struck mansion in west Davenport is one of the most amazing homes we toured this year? 

Close on its heels, but in a wholly different vein, is the brand-new, in-fill house custom-built by Carey and Kathy David on Davenport's East Locust Street. Remember the pop art painting of Jack Nicholson with pink hair in the family room?

Through 2018 we explored homes and gardens, as well as hobbies, trends, holiday decorating, historic preservation and how to grow mushrooms in sawdust blocks, tomatoes in straw bales and houseplants in air.

Before we begin 2019, we want to thank everyone who shared our Sunday mornings, either by telling a story or reading one.

Thank you, one and all.

