× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Faith Leaders Caucus of Quad Cities Interfaith hosted a tree giveaway last week, challenging the community to plant 1,000 trees in the Quad-Cities.

The trees were saplings grown by Living Lands and Waters, with the roots wrapped in wet newspaper to keep them viable until they got to their planting sites.

Giveaway spots were at various churches and houses of worship throughout the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities, and by the end of the event, they were all gone, the Rev. Rich Hendrickson, of Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, said.

The Environmental Forum of Progressive Action for the Common Good was another sponsor.

The trees were red, bur and white swamp oaks and persimmon.

"Planting trees is one of the most helpful, enduring things we can do to mitigate and heal our climate crisis," Hendricks said in a news release. "Particularly in this time of the COVID19 pandemic, planting trees is an act of profound hope for the future."

Planting trees also helps reduce erosion and runoff, improves water and air quality and provides food and shelter for local wildlife and migratory birds.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.