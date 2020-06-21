× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John Korn of Davenport has long been interested in animals in general, and began homing in on birds because "a lot of animals, you would have to go to great lengths to travel to see. Birds are in your own backyard.

"Birds are an easy part of nature to observe because they're all around us.

"They're colorful, intelligent and their migration ... that the little tiny hummingbird can migrate, that's just amazing to me."

Korn cites studies showing bird intelligence, such as how crows figure out how to get food out of an object by using a stick as a tool.

He also appreciates that learning about, observing and understanding birds "can tell a lot about our own environment.

"When bird populations drop, there are environmental reasons. It's like the canary in the coal mine adage. It's important for all of us to be aware of our environment and that we're sharing it with other creatures."

Korn hasn't become the kind of bird watcher who goes on trips for the specific reason of trying to see different birds, but he does keep a set of binoculars and a list at the ready so he can see and record what appears in his back yard, near Duck Creek Park.