You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'An easy part of nature to observe'

'An easy part of nature to observe'

{{featured_button_text}}

John Korn of Davenport has long been interested in animals in general, and began homing in on birds because "a lot of animals, you would have to go to great lengths to travel to see. Birds are in your own backyard.

"Birds are an easy part of nature to observe because they're all around us.

"They're colorful, intelligent and their migration ... that the little tiny hummingbird can migrate, that's just amazing to me."

Korn cites studies showing bird intelligence, such as how crows figure out how to get food out of an object by using a stick as a tool.

He also appreciates that learning about, observing and understanding birds "can tell a lot about our own environment.

"When bird populations drop, there are environmental reasons. It's like the canary in the coal mine adage. It's important for all of us to be aware of our environment and that we're sharing it with other creatures."

Korn hasn't become the kind of bird watcher who goes on trips for the specific reason of trying to see different birds, but he does keep a set of binoculars and a list at the ready so he can see and record what appears in his back yard, near Duck Creek Park.

To learn bird identification, he refers to the "Audubon Filed Guide to Birds East of the Rockies."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Replace patio door rollers
Home & Garden

Replace patio door rollers

  • Updated

Have you noticed it’s more difficult to slide your patio door open and closed? It might be because the rollers on the bottom of the door - the hardware that makes it operate - requires maintenance. After years of use dirt, dried leaves and dead bugs can clog the lubrication in the track of the door so the movable panel is difficult to move. Step one is to clean out the debris with the crevice tool of a vacuum or Shop-Vac, but it that doesn’t help and improve its movement, replace the old rollers with new track hardware.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to Avoid Drinking Gross, Reheated Coffee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News