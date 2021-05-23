'An old house deserves a family': A Rock Island couple brought a house in the Broadway district back to life

In addition to the exterior painting and rotted windowsill replacement done by contractors, the couple personally stripped wallpaper from every interior room, following up with paint. They replaced all the flooring except for the master bath which was tiled. They gutted the first-floor bath, installing new tile, fixtures and lighting. “We kept the walls,” Stephanie says. An early and unexpected project was the eviction of a family of raccoons from the attic and replacing the insulation. They also replaced the heating and air-conditioning system and the roof.

Still to come is work on the kitchen, a room Bryan describes as “underwhelming” and lacking in counter and cabinet space. They hope to be able to enlarge it by cutting into an adjacent – and very handy -- mud room/laundry room. They’re also talking about repairing the home’s 30-plus screens and storm windows.

A tour of the Schmid home begins at the front door, believed to be original and, admittedly, a little drafty in winter. But who else has a door like this, inset with windows and topped by colored glass?