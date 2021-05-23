'An old house deserves a family': A Rock Island couple brought a house in the Broadway district back to life

For years it was the salmon-colored, fading-to-pink house with the unusual blue porch pillars.
That’s changed.
Today the home in Rock Island’s Broadway Historic District near 7th Avenue and 20th Street sports a new look in sage green, antique gold and brown, and the still unusual pillars are sand-colored.
The fresh paint job is one of several projects undertaken by Bryan and Stephanie Schmid, two Augustana College graduates who bought the house in January of 2014 as their first home following their marriage in 2013. They love historic homes and wanted space for a family – they now have a young daughter with another baby on the way -- as well as for gatherings of friends and relatives.
“An old house deserves a family, people,” says Stephanie, a math teacher at Davenport North High School. Bryan is a transportation planner at the Bi-State Regional Planning Commission.
The home was built around 1867 for Dr. William Magill, a dentist, who lived there for 42 years. Over time it was converted into three apartments and became rundown. By the 1990s, it was vacant and boarded up. The nonprofit Rock Island Economic Growth Corp. took the home on as a restoration project, returning it to single-family configuration, making structural repairs and installing new mechanical systems. The organization also had the home designated as a city landmark because of its cube Italianate architectural style, including the original and unusual porch details.
When the Schmids first toured the home, they didn’t really like it. But the more they thought about its different features, the more they looked past its current appearance to what it could be, its potential.
The large master bedroom spanned the width of the house and had a small but serviceable master bath. The interior floor plan had been moderately opened up with the creation of larger-than-original doorways. A large, two-level back deck promised additional living/lounging space in the summer. A half-bath had been built on the first floor, a big selling point. It was affordable. And while it wasn’t decorated to their taste, the home was in sufficiently good condition that they could “move in right away and plug away on projects later,” Bryan said.
And so they did.
The work they have done so far — specifically the exterior paint and the rebuilding of the deteriorated front porch — has earned them a certificate of recognition from the Rock Island Preservation Society, one of two citations given this year in celebration of National Historic Preservation Month in May. Recognition is primarily for exterior restoration that can be enjoyed from public right-of-way.
A prelude to rebuilding the Schmid home’s porch was to regrade the property to prevent water from leaking into the foundation walls and then shoring up the foundation.
In addition to the exterior painting and rotted windowsill replacement done by contractors, the couple personally stripped wallpaper from every interior room, following up with paint. They replaced all the flooring except for the master bath which was tiled. They gutted the first-floor bath, installing new tile, fixtures and lighting. “We kept the walls,” Stephanie says. An early and unexpected project was the eviction of a family of raccoons from the attic and replacing the insulation. They also replaced the heating and air-conditioning system and the roof.
Still to come is work on the kitchen, a room Bryan describes as “underwhelming” and lacking in counter and cabinet space. They hope to be able to enlarge it by cutting into an adjacent – and very handy -- mud room/laundry room. They’re also talking about repairing the home’s 30-plus screens and storm windows.
A tour of the Schmid home begins at the front door, believed to be original and, admittedly, a little drafty in winter. But who else has a door like this, inset with windows and topped by colored glass?
Straight ahead is an open staircase curving to the second floor and a hallway to the dining room. To the right is the living room with a large gray sectional sofa, the biggest they could find. Through a large arched doorway is a space they call the “fireplace room” that has, of course, a fireplace as well as a three-window bay. “This is where we spend family time,” Stephanie says. “We’re either outside or in here.” The room also doubles as a play room for their 2 ½-year-old daughter, Marion.
Through another doorway is the dining room, Stephanie’s favorite. Maybe it’s the 10-foot ceilings, or the corner wall that, rather than coming to a right-angled point, is softly rounded. Or the light that streams in through the windows, including a transom above a china cabinet that belonged to Bryan’s great grandparents. Dishes inside include tiny pink glass salt cellars -- part of a Victorian-era table setting – that belonged to Stephanie’s grandmother. Displayed on the transom window sill are several beer growlers, a nod to Bryan’s beer-brewing hobby. On the wall is a photo of Stephanie’s family’s farm near Rochelle.
The Schmids’ home reflects who they are, with strong connections to, and appreciation of, family as well as their personal interests such as travel and baking. In addition to framed photos of family and places the couple has lived and visited, such as Germany, more than half the furniture pieces have a family story, either having been handed down by relatives or made by them. Upstairs, every bed has a quilt made by Bryan’s mother. And neatly stacked here and there are Marion’s toys.
The kitchen and mud room round out the first floor layout. On this particular day a notebook in the kitchen is open to hand-written recipes for Sourdough Pancakes/Waffles and Sourdough Skillet Bread that Bryan worked on during the height of the pandemic. Hanging on a wall is a wood board for pizza – one of his specialties – and a pizza peel (a shovel-like tool to slide baked goods into and out of an oven), both made by Stephanie’s dad.
A table in the mud room holds small soil-filled cups for starting seeds. The couple planted tomato seeds, but Stephanie jokes that the plants turned out to be “cat grass” because their cats “ate them all.”
Out the back door is that big deck, with pillars that mimic those found at the front, featuring a kind of airy lattice look rather than being solidly round or square.
It’s a house full of character and personality and with enough space to host, say, 15 runner friends in town for the Quad-Cities Marathon, as has happened.