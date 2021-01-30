An open house: Church-to-home conversion provides room, a place 'to feel at peace'

Nope, no way.
That was the reaction Tom Lynch got from his family when he first showed them the for-sale church in west Davenport that he thought could be turned into a home.
Lynch, founder of Lynch Heating & Plumbing, had long wanted to convert a church or some kind of commercial building into a residence, and when he spotted the church while driving around on business, he was drawn to the interior space it offered. With a soaring ceiling — 19 feet — he could be inside but never feel cooped up.
But given the thumbs down response, he put his idea on pause, and he and his wife, Mhisho Vuong-Lynch, bought a different house for themselves, their two children, two dogs and cat.
His dream lived on, though, and a couple of years later when he was in west Davenport again, he saw that the church was for sale through foreclosure at a greatly reduced price.
This time his family bought into his vision. With the lower price, "it made sense and fit into our budget," Lynch said.
"I jumped on it," he said. "I made an offer on it that very day."
The couple closed on the church in December of 2018, then began sketching their plans and getting to work.
With a footprint of 46 feet by 30 feet, they envisioned leaving about two-thirds of the space open as a great room with kitchen and living areas and framing in the back one-third for a two-story bedroom-bathroom are of new construction.
The bottom would be the master suite and family bath and the top — reached by a spiral staircase — would be bedrooms for their teenage son and daughter.
Now, two years later, through several delays including the death of Mhisho's mother and restrictions of the pandemic, they are just about finished.
And, oh, Lynch is right about the space.
Walk in the front door and up a couple of steps and the whole place opens before you.
Light floods in from the original 7-foot by 2½-foot window openings where the Lynches have replaced the stained glass with clear. A shiny, exposed spiral duct runs the length of the ceiling.
The large kitchen is not for show. Mhisho, whose heritage is Cambodian, Vietnamese and Chinese, loves to cook, as does her father who is a frequent visitor, making Asian specialties. She designed the kitchen "for how we cook and how we host," she said.
The commercial Wolf stove has six gas burners, topped by a range hood they found on an online swap site that had been used for a kiln.
"Asian food is high heat with lots of smoke," Vuong-Lynch said. "We needed a vent to pull it out."
The five-foot by 10-foot island with a top made of walnut butcher block will seat 12.
The custom floor cabinets are ivory colored with iron hardware and the countertops are the same walnut butcher block as the island. There are no wall cabinets, just two identical five-tier open shelves held together with galvanized piping made by a friend, positioned on either side of the sink.
The flooring in the great room is wood-look 4-inch by 8-inch ceramic tiles that they laid themselves ... with some difficulty ... over the concrete floor.
Although the building is structurally very sturdy and square, there is about a 1½ inch difference in height of the floor from one end to the other. Because tile will crack on an uneven floor, they had to grind some of the concrete to make it level. While using a laser level made the job go faster, the work was still a two-month project, Lynch said.
They used the wood that had been on the floor elsewhere in the home, for trim around doors and for baseboards.
In the great room, colors of blue and green, including live plants, predominate, and there are large pieces of art work and interesting types of furniture.
"We wanted our house to represent who we are," Vuong-Lynch said. "We wanted it to have things we love, things that make use feel at peace."
A chest in front of the couch that doubles as a coffee table was brought by her day on a return visit to Vietnam. A native of Cambodia, her dad survived the "killing fields" of the communist Khmer Rouge regime of 1975-79, escaping to a refugee camp in Vietnam from which he was resettled to the United States.
In designing the master suite, Mhisho Vuong-Lynch wanted the space "to feel like a hotel."
"We wanted to feel like we were on vacation every time we went to bed."
Features include a headboard made of bamboo flooring, a shower with four kinds of tile, a soaking tub, and a 14½-foot long walk-in closet with a stacked washer and dryer. On the other side of the room is a door opening to a 600 square-foot deck that runs the entire length of the building.
And then there's the space, all around.
"We think about space," Lynch said. "Space is a huge thing. Most houses are so confined. No matter how large they are, it still always seems we're on top of each other. And we spend so much time indoors."
But with this home, "I don't feel like I'm trapped. It gives me a lot of joy. It makes my blood pressure go down. We're happier here."