An open house: Church-to-home conversion provides room, a place 'to feel at peace'

The custom floor cabinets are ivory colored with iron hardware and the countertops are the same walnut butcher block as the island. There are no wall cabinets, just two identical five-tier open shelves held together with galvanized piping made by a friend, positioned on either side of the sink.

The flooring in the great room is wood-look 4-inch by 8-inch ceramic tiles that they laid themselves ... with some difficulty ... over the concrete floor.

Although the building is structurally very sturdy and square, there is about a 1½ inch difference in height of the floor from one end to the other. Because tile will crack on an uneven floor, they had to grind some of the concrete to make it level. While using a laser level made the job go faster, the work was still a two-month project, Lynch said.

They used the wood that had been on the floor elsewhere in the home, for trim around doors and for baseboards.

In the great room, colors of blue and green, including live plants, predominate, and there are large pieces of art work and interesting types of furniture.

"We wanted our house to represent who we are," Vuong-Lynch said. "We wanted it to have things we love, things that make use feel at peace."