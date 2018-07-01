One thing the annual garden walk in Princeton, Iowa, always has going for it — something other communities can't touch — is the Mississippi River.
The walk allows the public to visit yards with gorgeous views of the river. The pretty plants and garden accessories are icing on the cake.
One of the eight private gardens on this year's tour, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7, is the riverfront yard of Keith Youngers and Deb Shipman, which sports a nautical theme with items from the Midwest as well as Florida where the couple vacations in the winter.
One don't-miss item is the white, powder-coated steel outline of an anchor, wrapped with white Christmas lights, leaning against a rustic wood piling made out of old utility poles.
This is not simply part of the nautical theme, it is the new symbol of Princeton.
So far, 15 anchors have been made, with seven set to be mounted on utility poles along the city's Front Street in July and the other eight going into the yards of private homes, such as that of Youngers and Shipman.
It stands to reason that Youngers would support the anchor initiative as he's been a Princeton booster for years, serving as mayor from 2004 to 2012 and again from 2015-2016.
And the house he and Shipman live in was the house that he first moved to when he was a baby. Now 60, Youngers remembers helping to defend it against the Mississippi River flood of 1965 when he was just 8 years old. His parents built a wall of sandbags and plywood around it, and used pumps to constantly keep up with seepage. And they sent little Keith up the hill to live with his grandmother until the danger passed.
As an adult Youngers has lived in Eldridge and Davenport, but he returned to Princeton about 20 years ago, buying his parents' house. "I never thought I'd be returning to Princeton but it is so quiet, so peaceful," he said.
In addition to the lighted anchor, other features to note in their yard are: Lots of hanging baskets, sun-bleached floats the couple has picked up on beaches, banana trees and cannas plants that Youngers overwinters in the basement, a metal boat anchor from Vermont that Keith bought from the "American Pickers" and pieces of driftwood.
Also note the brilliance of their colored concrete driveway. Sun, rain and wind tend to dull the color, but it comes back with the application of a product called Cure-n-Seal that Youngers calls "amazing stuff."
It is a highly water-resistant, water-based clear liquid acrylic copolymer coating that dries to a semi-gloss finish.