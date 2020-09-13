'Annabelle' hydrangea: Showy shrub with historic roots in Illinois

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA, Ill. - The "Annabelle" hydrangea has been a mainstay of the ornamental shrub world since its release in the 1960s.

This showy shrub is filled with beautiful snowball-like flowers that adorn its spindly branches each summer. The blooms begin as pretty green puffs that turn white at maturity, often lasting 6 to 8 weeks throughout June and July, and gradually changing to a tan color to provide interest throughout fall and winter.

"Annabelle" remains one of the most popular cultivars of our native smooth hydrangea, Hydrangea arborescens, appearing throughout the eastern U.S. in landscapes from zones 3 to 9. Despite its national-level popularity, the ‘Annabelle’ hydrangea has roots very close to home, with origins in Illinois.

Smooth hydrangea makes an excellent landscape plant, not only for its beauty, but also for its adaptability, says Ryan Pankau, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.

It prefers partial shade but does well in full sun with sufficient soil moisture. While it prefers a rich, moist, well-drained soil, it will tolerate a wide range of conditions. It can work in a variety of landscape applications from a single specimen to a border or mass planting.

The back story