Antique bottle, advertising show in Davenport doubles as history lesson

A man from the Chicago area is bringing colored bottles, the kind that medicines used to come in.
A Fairfield, Iowa, resident will set up a table with crocks and jugs.
And a Chapin, Illinois, man will be peddling some of the 1,500 jelly jars collected over the years by his recently deceased wife.
These collectors and their wares will converge on Davenport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, for the annual Antique Bottle and Advertising Show and Sale of the Mississippi Valley, held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1111 W. 35th St.
The hall has room for 38 tables, and show organizer Merle Vastine, of Davenport, expects them to be full.
Collectors will show and sell antique bottles and fruit jars, breweriana items, stoneware, advertising pieces and Quad-City collectibles. Because all the items are from the past, the event is also a traveling history show.
For Vastine, any item bearing the name “Davenport” catches his attention. His interest isn’t just the item itself, but the story that goes with it. Who made the beer that went into this bottle or the cigars packed into this wooden box? When did those people make the beer and cigars, and where? How long was the company in business? What happened to it, and why?
Delving into these questions and finding the answers has made Vastine an authority on aspects of Davenport cultural history — how people lived their everyday lives — and those attending the show can learn from him and his fellow collectors.
In addition to beer and cigar items, Vastine collects advertising “freebies” such as pencils, thermometers, calendars and tokens, which are small pieces of metal or wood that entitled the bearer to a discount if they brought it back to the business that issued it.
Anyone talking to Vastine about his collections is likely to be struck by the sheer number of small businesses that once operated in this area. Whereas now there are a half-dozen big-box stores supplying nearly every imaginable need, years ago there were literally hundreds of small corner grocery stores and dozens of independent dairies and other businesses.
Among Vastine’s stoneware collection are two crocks bearing the words “Tri-City Packing & Provision Co., manufacturers and jobbers, Davenport, Iowa,” in blue lettering. Before refrigeration, thick pots made of glazed clay called crocks were used to hold foodstuffs such as salted meats and pickled vegetables, and clay formed into jugs held liquids. Collectively, these are called stoneware.
One of Vastine’s crocks is marked with the numeral three, meaning it could hold 3 gallons of product; the unmarked one held 1 gallon. It is likely, Vastine said, that the crocks were made for the Davenport company by Monmouth Pottery Co., of Monmouth, Illinois, because they resemble, both in composition and lettering, stoneware known to be made by the company.
Tri-City would have ordered the containers, then filled them with product and sold them to grocery stores. In 1900, Tri-City was located at the corner of 2nd and Howell streets, according to a city directory.
Vastine, now in his 80s, has been collecting since he was old enough to reach down and pick up a trinket from a neighborhood alley. And the excitement of discovery never wears off.
“Every time I find a new one (of something he collects), I get excited, because I haven’t seen it before,” he said.
The Aug. 29 show will be full of items most people likely haven’t seen before.