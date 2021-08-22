Antique bottle, advertising show in Davenport doubles as history lesson

A man from the Chicago area is bringing colored bottles, the kind that medicines used to come in.

A Fairfield, Iowa, resident will set up a table with crocks and jugs.

And a Chapin, Illinois, man will be peddling some of the 1,500 jelly jars collected over the years by his recently deceased wife.

These collectors and their wares will converge on Davenport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, for the annual Antique Bottle and Advertising Show and Sale of the Mississippi Valley, held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1111 W. 35th St.

The hall has room for 38 tables, and show organizer Merle Vastine, of Davenport, expects them to be full.

Collectors will show and sell antique bottles and fruit jars, breweriana items, stoneware, advertising pieces and Quad-City collectibles. Because all the items are from the past, the event is also a traveling history show.

For Vastine, any item bearing the name “Davenport” catches his attention. His interest isn’t just the item itself, but the story that goes with it. Who made the beer that went into this bottle or the cigars packed into this wooden box? When did those people make the beer and cigars, and where? How long was the company in business? What happened to it, and why?