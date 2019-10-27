Repurposing and upcycling old or sort-of-old items have become popular trends in home decor and on Wednesday, Habitat ReStore, Davenport, is opening a pop-up store featuring these items as well as primitives and antiques.
The sale will begin when the store opens at 9 a.m. and will continue until everything is sold.
ReStore is the nonprofit business at 3629 Mississippi Ave. that sells new and gently used building materials and furniture. Proceeds go to support Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities, an ecumenical housing organization.
Donations to ReStore run the gamut, and occasionally include primitives, antiques and items that in the hands of a creative person (or someone who follows Pinterest) can become a one-of-a-kind piece of home decor.
For the past three-four months, the folks at ReStore have been stashing these away, waiting for the chance to bring them out all at once in a dedicated sale calls the RemakeIt Market, Diane Schriener, customer service manager, said.
You have free articles remaining.
Items include stained glass windows, an antique coffee bin, framed mirrors, painted chairs, wash tubs and wooden spools.
"It’ll be a crazy little collection that will be fun to see all together," Schreiner said.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday-Tuesday.
For more information, call 563-391-4949.