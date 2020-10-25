If you're looking for something different in a cookie, try these Applesauce Jumbles. With applesauce, cinnamon and cloves, they have the feel of fall.
COOKIE:
1/2 cup butter or canola oil
1 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
3/4 cup applesauce
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 eggs
2 3/4 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon cloves
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup white raisins
1 cup chopped nuts
GLAZE:
1/3 cup butter
2 cups powdered sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2-4 tablespoons hot water
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375
For the cookie, mix butter or canola oil, brown sugar, applesauce, vanilla and eggs. Then add flour, salt, cinnamon, cloves and baking soda. Blend in raisins and nuts.
Drop on ungreased cookie sheets and bake for 10 minutes.
Cool completely.
For the glaze, melt the butter over low heat until golden brown. Stir slowly while you do this. Remove from heat and stir in powdered sugar and vanilla. Then stir in hot water a bit at a time until smooth and frost the cookies.
