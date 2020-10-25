 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Applesauce Jumbles

Applesauce Jumbles

{{featured_button_text}}

If you're looking for something different in a cookie, try these Applesauce Jumbles. With applesauce, cinnamon and cloves, they have the feel of fall.

COOKIE:

1/2 cup butter or canola oil

1 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

3/4 cup applesauce

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

2 3/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup white raisins

1 cup chopped nuts

GLAZE:

1/3 cup butter

2 cups powdered sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2-4 tablespoons hot water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375

For the cookie, mix butter or canola oil, brown sugar, applesauce, vanilla and eggs. Then add flour, salt, cinnamon, cloves and baking soda. Blend in raisins and nuts.

Drop on ungreased cookie sheets and bake for 10 minutes.

Cool completely.

For the glaze, melt the butter over low heat until golden brown. Stir slowly while you do this. Remove from heat and stir in powdered sugar and vanilla. Then stir in hot water a bit at a time until smooth and frost the cookies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The 15 most baby boomer-dominant housing markets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News