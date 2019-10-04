{{featured_button_text}}
The German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., will be the site of an archives fair on Oct. 26.

The second annual Quad-Cities Archives Fair, of special interest to people interested in history and museums, will begin at noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

The fourth floor of the center will be filled with tables from various archives, libraries, and museums. Area historians will give talks and there will be door prizes.

Admission is free.

Among the organizations already signed up:

Davenport: German American Heritage Center and Museum;  Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library; St. Ambrose University Archives; Putnam Museum; and St. Ambrose University Art History & Museum Studies Program.

• Rock Island: Swenson Swedish Immigration Research Center; Augustana Historical Society; Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum; Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society; and Quad-City Botanical Center

• Moline: Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House

• Andover: Andover Historical Society; Jenny Lind Chapel

More information: https://sites.google.com/view/qcarchivescrawl/home

