Are stink bugs trying to get into your home?

You may have seen them on your window screens or even inside your house — shield-shaped, brown bugs about the size of your little fingernail. These may be the brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB), a recently introduced, invasive insect from Asia that was first detected in the Quad-Cities in 2012.

The insect has joined the boxelder and Asian lady beetles as pests that like to come into homes in the fall.

While they don't bite, get into food or make holes in your clothes, they release a foul odor when they're disturbed or threatened. In the wild, this smell sends predators away. In a home setting, it can be repulsive. And in some areas of the country these bugs are so numerous that they can literally cover the side of a house, according to university extension services.

They also are a big threat to commercial food production. They feed on fruit, lowering its value by roughly 90 percent, making it unfit for the fresh consumption market and destined for processing.

How to keep them out