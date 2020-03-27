7 around-the-house jobs to keep you going

Spring will unfold regardless of the new coronavirus, which brings with it the traditional spring chores of cleaning, maintenance checks and yard work.

You may be down in the dumps — even without a job — but mental health experts say it's best to stay moving, and with nearly everything closed down, now is the time for some DIY projects.

Here are eight around-the house jobs to keep you moving and — in the long run — make you feel better.

1. Clean. Scrub splatters from your stove or oven. Pull everything out of your refrigerator, clean all the shelves/drawers, and put back only what's not "expired." Dust your fans.

2. Do something creative. If you've got projects — sewing, woodworking, art — stashed away, get them out. Dust off the piano or read the book you've been meaning to get to. If you enjoy cooking or baking, now is your chance to try a recipe that is too time-consuming in normal times.