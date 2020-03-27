7 around-the-house jobs to keep you going

Spring will unfold regardless of the new coronavirus, which brings with it the traditional spring chores of cleaning, maintenance checks and yard work.
You may be down in the dumps — even without a job — but mental health experts say it's best to stay moving, and with nearly everything closed down, now is the time for some DIY projects.
Here are eight around-the house jobs to keep you moving and — in the long run — make you feel better.
1. Clean. Scrub splatters from your stove or oven. Pull everything out of your refrigerator, clean all the shelves/drawers, and put back only what's not "expired." Dust your fans.
2. Do something creative. If you've got projects — sewing, woodworking, art — stashed away, get them out. Dust off the piano or read the book you've been meaning to get to. If you enjoy cooking or baking, now is your chance to try a recipe that is too time-consuming in normal times.
3. Plan a project. With the economy iffy, now likely is not the time to tackle a big project, but you can dream. Do online research and make a step-by-step plan so that when the pandemic ends, you are ready to go. Sometimes the planning takes longer than the actual project, which is why projects don't get done. This also will give you something to look forward to.
4. Organize. Are your closets, basement or garage cluttered and disorganized? Maybe they all are. Now is a time to bite the bullet.
5. Work in the yard. It's getting time to rake what's left over from winter and cut back perennials. Fresh air and nature makes you feel better too. Just listen to those energetic birds!
Plus: Free, no-sticker week yard waste pickup begins April 6 in Davenport and Moline, has already started in Moline, and will begin April 13 in Rock Island and April 1 in East Moline. (See story inside.)
6. Do maintenance. Clean your gutters, caulk your shower, wash your siding.
7. Get out spring decorations. Think Easter eggs or forsythia wreaths. Try to surround yourself with beauty, however you define it. It nourishes the soul.
Longer stories about some of these suggestions are inside this section.
