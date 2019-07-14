The Quad-City Botanical Center's third annual Art in the Garden event will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, featuring art, music, family activities and food and drinks.
Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for members and kids 5-15, and free for those 4 and younger.
The center is at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Quad-City area and regional artists including jewelers, photographers, painters, woodworkers, fabric artists, and others inspired by nature will exhibit and sell their work at the show, offered at many price points.
Exhibitors: Elizabeth Wakita, Barbara Toner, Jane Doty, Sharon Larson, Carrol Brandt, Living Proof Exhibit, Kit Evans-Ford (Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope), Curt Swarm Photography/Sculptures, Joel Ryser from Hot Glass, Tammy Mutka Photography, Mary Wells, Jerry Woods Photography, Michael & Kelly Bird, Wood Turners, Kate’s Plants and Tami Claus.
Activities: Sidewalk chalk drawing, rock painting, fun with flowers ad a wood-turning demonstration.
In addition, the Children's Garden with its water features will be open to explore, trains will be running in the Train Garden and there will be activity backpacks and a self-guided scavenger hunt
Musicians: Control Room, Keith Soko, Roger Carlson, Alexa Mueller and Aden Baldridge.
For more information, call 309-794-0991.