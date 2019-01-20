Distinctive art pottery created in the Art Nouveau style by Amphora, an Austrian manufacturer, is on display now through June 16 at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.
Art Nouveau or the “new Art” is a style that emerged in the late 19th century and is recognized for the use of curvilinear forms inspired by nature and a focus on beauty, according to a news release. Art Nouveau gained international popularity and influenced art, architecture, illustration and decorative arts.
During this period, Louis Comfort Tiffany and his studios created stained glass windows and iridescent art glass, while in Turn-Teplitz, Austria (now the Czech Republic), the manufacturer Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K) — later called Amphora — produced distinctive art pottery.
Amphora’s elaborate creations often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women.
The exhibit was organized by the Figge from private collections.
Following are companion events:
• Free Family Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Family activities inspired by the current exhibits.
• Bryon Vreeland, author/collector, will give a talk at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2.
• Tours of the exhibit will be offered 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, March 9, 23, April 13, April 27 and May 4 and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, March 10, March 24, April 14, April 28 and May 5.
Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and students with ID and $4 children ages 4-12. Admission is free to Figge and institutional members, and always free to all on Thursday from 5-9 p.m.