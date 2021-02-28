ARTS BRIEFS

Quad City Arts has facilitated the leasing and installation of public sculpture in the Quad-Cities since 2002. All the sculptures are for sale and can be purchased by individuals, businesses, or cities for permanent installation at the end of each exhibition. Quad City Arts does not take a commission on sales.

There is no entry fee and artists receive a $1,200 stipend for the lease of their work for a year. Hampton Cranes donates installation assistance to artists.

The link to the online sculpture gallery and the 2021 call for entries can be found at: https://www.quadcityarts.com/public-sculpture.html

For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo 309-793-1213 X108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.

The deadline for entries is March 30. Sculptures will be installed June 7-18 for yearlong display.

Museum seeks artifacts

The German American Heritage Center, Davenport, is seeking artifacts for an upcoming exhibit on traditional German folk dress, referred to as Tracht, including its history, regional variations, and cultural value.

Needed are dirndls, lederhosen, footwear, accessories and sewing supplies.